

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 93.49 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 93.28.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 2-day highs of 0.6010 and 1.7887 from early highs of 0.5993 and 1.7927, respectively.



The kiwi edged up to 1.0951 against the Australian dollar, from an early low of 1.0964.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 95.00 against the yen, 0.61 against the greenback, 1.77 against the euro and 1.08 against the aussie.



