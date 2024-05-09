DJ SWEF: Director Notification

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Director Notification 09-May-2024 / 08:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") Director Notification In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mrs Charlotte Denton, Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the board of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd, a company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 8 May 2024. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Duke Le Prevost T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 E: Starwood@apexgroup.com Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00BRC3R375 Category Code: RDN TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 320598 EQS News ID: 1899169 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1899169&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2024 03:57 ET (07:57 GMT)