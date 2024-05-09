Anzeige
09.05.2024 | 10:42
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc as at 31 March 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the following link:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blk-income-growth-portfolio.pdf

K Mayger
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

9 May 2024



