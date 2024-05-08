TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq: PAHC) ("Phibro" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2024, and its updated financial guidance for the year ending June 30, 2024.

Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023)

Net sales of $263.2 million, an increase of $17.6 million, or 7%

Net income of $8.4 million, a decrease of $1.6 million

Diluted earnings per share of $0.21, a decrease of $0.04

Adjusted EBITDA of $29.7 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 9%

Adjusted net income of $12.7 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 9%

Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.31, an increase of $0.02, or 9%

We affirm our previously issued fiscal year 2024 guidance for the following measures:

Net sales of $980 million to $1.020 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $106 million to $112 million

Adjusted net income of $42 million to $47 million

Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.04 to $1.16

Adjusted effective tax rate of 28% to 30%

We have updated our fiscal year 2024 guidance for the following measures:

Net income of $7 million to $12 million

Diluted EPS of $0.17 to $0.30

Our guidance is on a standalone basis without giving effect to the acquisition of Zoetis' Medicated Feed Additive portfolio.

COMMENTARY

"I am extraordinarily proud of our third quarter performance. Our Animal Health segment delivered double digit top line growth, led by 26% growth in our vaccine business and an exceptional 16% growth in our MFAs and other business. This translated to an overall growth of 9% in Adjusted EBITDA," said Jack Bendheim, Phibro's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Jack continued, "This growth was achieved while at the same time our team was heavily involved in the process that led to our announcement last week of our signed agreement to purchase Zoetis' Medicated Feed Additive portfolio and certain water-soluble products. We are excited to bring the people and products included in the transaction to Phibro and we are very confident that we have the operational strength and focus to not only have a smooth transition but to maximize the opportunity related to this portfolio of products which will enhance, expand and diversify Phibro's species and product offerings. We anticipate this transaction will lead to strong earnings accretion and debt paydown and will also serve as the engine that will continue to power our investments in the faster growing vaccines, nutritional specialties, and companion animal product segments."

QUARTERLY RESULTS

Net sales

Net sales of $263.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, increased $17.6 million, or 7%, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. Animal Health and Mineral Nutrition increased $16.9 million and $1.3 million, respectively. Performance Products decreased $0.7 million.

Animal Health

Net sales of $181.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, increased $16.9 million, or 10%. Net sales of MFAs and other increased $15.0 million, or 16%, due to increased demand for our MFAs in both domestic and international regions. Net sales of nutritional specialty products decreased $4.8 million, or 11%, mostly due to lower demand for microbial and dairy products. Net sales of vaccines increased $6.7 million, or 26%, primarily due to poultry product introductions in Latin America, plus an increase in both domestic and international demand.

Mineral Nutrition

Net sales of?$64.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, increased $1.3 million, or 2%, due to increased sales volume, partially offset by decreased average selling price.

Performance Products

Net sales of?$17.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, decreased $0.7 million, or 4%, due to a decrease in demand for personal care product ingredients and industrial chemicals.

Gross profit

Gross profit of?$79.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, increased $4.1 million, or 5%, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. Gross margin decreased 50 basis points to 30.2% of net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 30.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, due to unfavorable product mix.

Animal Health gross profit increased $3.5 million, primarily driven by higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable product mix. Mineral Nutrition gross profit increased $0.9 million, driven by increased sales volumes. Performance Products gross profit was comparable to the prior year's quarter. Acquisition-related cost of goods sold reduced gross profit by $0.2 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") of $59.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, increased $2.7 million, or 5%, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. SG&A for the three months ended March 31, 2024, included $0.5 million in acquisition-related costs and $0.1 million of stock-based compensation, partially offset by a gain from insurance proceeds of $0.3 million. SG&A for the three months ended March 31, 2023, included $0.3 million of environmental remediation costs. Excluding these items, SG&A increased $2.6 million, or 5%.

Animal Health SG&A increased $2.0 million, primarily due to an increase in employee-related costs to support increased demand and new product launches in Latin America. Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products SG&A was comparable to the prior year. Corporate costs increased by $0.7 million, due to an increase in employee-related costs.

Interest expense, net

Interest expense, net of $4.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, increased by $0.7 million, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, as a result of higher variable interest rates and increased debt levels.

Foreign currency losses (gains), net

Foreign currency losses, net for the three months ended March 31, 2024, were $2.4 million, as compared to $0.4 million of net gains for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Current period losses were driven by fluctuations in certain currencies related to the U.S. dollar.

Provision for income taxes

The provision for income taxes was $4.5 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The effective income tax rates were 35.0% and 33.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The effective income tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2024, increased due to the relatively greater effect of certain items such as Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income ("GILTI") on reduced pre-tax income.

Net income

Net income of $8.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, decreased $1.6 million, as compared to net income of $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Operating income increased $1.4 million, driven by favorable gross profit, partially offset by higher SG&A. Gross profit increased primarily as a result of higher product demand in the Animal Health segment. SG&A increased due to higher employee-related costs. Interest expense, net increased $0.7 million and foreign currency exchange resulted in increased losses of $2.8 million. This was partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA of $29.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, increased $2.3 million, or 9%, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. Animal Health Adjusted EBITDA increased $2.3 million due to gross profit from increased sales, partially offset by higher SG&A. Mineral Nutrition Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.8 million, driven by higher gross profit. Performance Products Adjusted EBITDA remained relatively the same. Corporate expenses increased $0.7 million, driven by increased employee-related costs.

Adjusted provision for income taxes

The adjusted provision for income taxes was $5.7 million and $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The adjusted effective income tax rates were 30.8% and 33.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The improvement in our adjusted effective income tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was driven by a favorable mix of pre-tax income.

Adjusted net income

Adjusted net income of $12.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, increased $1.1 million, or 9%, as compared to the prior year. Increased adjusted gross profit, driven by sales growth, was partially offset by higher adjusted SG&A and higher adjusted interest expense, net, with a partial benefit from a reduced adjusted provision for income taxes. Adjusted SG&A increased due to increased employee-related costs and adjusted interest expense, net, increased due to higher variable interest rates.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.31 for the quarter, an increase of $0.02, or 9% as compared to the adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.29 in the prior year.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

Free cash flow was $40.3 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024

for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024 4.4x gross leverage ratio as of March 31, 2024 $487.0 million total debt $110.1 million Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024

Cash and short-term investments of $98.7 million as of March 31, 2024

FISCAL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Our affirmed or updated fiscal year 2024 financial guidance is as shown in the table below. Comparisons are to the prior fiscal year and year-over-year percentages are calculated using the midpoint of the guidance ranges.

Net sales of $980 million to $1.020 billion, growth of 2%, affirmed

Net income of $7 million to $12 million, a decline of 70%, updated

Diluted EPS of $0.17 to $0.30, a decline of 70%, updated

Adjusted EBITDA of $106 million to $112 million, a decline of 3%, affirmed

Adjusted net income of $42 million to $47 million, a decline of 9%, affirmed

Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.04 to $1.16, a decline of 9%, affirmed

Adjusted effective tax rate of 28% to 30%, affirmed

The updated guidance reflects recent developments, including additional acquisition-related expenses, a gain from insurance proceeds and the related effects on the provision for income taxes. Each of these items are reflected in our GAAP guidance but are excluded from adjusted measures.

Our guidance is on a standalone basis without giving effect to the acquisition of Zoetis' Medicated Feed Additive portfolio.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Consolidated Results of Operations Three Months Nine Months For the Periods Ended March 31 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Net sales $ 263.2 $ 245.7 $ 17.6 7 % $ 744.5 $ 722.8 $ 21.7 3 % Cost of goods sold 183.6 170.1 13.5 8 % 518.6 501.3 17.3 3 % Gross profit 79.6 75.5 4.1 5 % 225.9 221.6 4.4 2 % Selling, general and administrative 59.7 57.0 2.7 5 % 191.0 173.5 17.6 10 % Operating income 19.9 18.6 1.4 7 % 34.9 48.1 (13.2 ) * % Interest expense, net 4.6 3.9 0.7 18 % 13.8 10.8 3.0 27 % Foreign currency losses (gains), net 2.4 (0.4 ) 2.8 * 16.6 4.6 12.0 * Income before income taxes 12.9 15.1 (2.2 ) (14 )% 4.5 32.6 (28.1 ) * Provision for income taxes 4.5 5.1 (0.5 ) (11 )% 2.8 11.5 (8.7 ) * Net income $ 8.4 $ 10.0 $ (1.6 ) (16 )% $ 1.7 $ 21.1 $ (19.4 ) * Net income per share basic $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ (0.04 ) (16 )% $ 0.04 $ 0.52 $ (0.48 ) * diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ (0.04 ) (16 )% $ 0.04 $ 0.52 $ (0.48 ) * Weighted average common shares outstanding basic 40.5 40.5 40.5 40.5 diluted 40.5 40.5 40.5 40.5 Ratio to net sales Gross profit 30.2 % 30.7 % 30.3 % 30.7 % Selling, general and administrative 22.7 % 23.2 % 25.7 % 24.0 % Operating income 7.6 % 7.6 % 4.7 % 6.7 % Income before income taxes 4.9 % 6.1 % 0.6 % 4.5 % Net income 3.2 % 4.1 % 0.2 % 2.9 % Effective tax rate 35.0 % 33.5 % 63.1 % 35.3 %

Amounts and percentages may reflect rounding adjustments. * Calculation not meaningful

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Segment Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Nine Months For the Periods Ended March 31 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (in millions, except percentages) Net Sales MFAs and other $ 108.2 $ 93.2 $ 15.0 16 % $ 304.3 $ 283.2 $ 21.1 7 % Nutritional specialties 40.2 45.0 (4.8 ) (11 )% 121.8 127.9 (6.1 ) (5 )% Vaccines 32.9 26.2 6.7 26 % 88.9 72.0 16.9 23 % Animal Health 181.3 164.4 16.9 10 % 515.0 483.1 31.9 7 % Mineral Nutrition 64.2 62.9 1.3 2 % 181.6 184.2 (2.6 ) (1 )% Performance Products 17.7 18.3 (0.7 ) (4 )% 47.9 55.5 (7.6 ) (14 )% Total $ 263.2 $ 245.7 $ 17.6 7 % $ 744.5 $ 722.8 $ 21.7 3 % Adjusted EBITDA Animal Health $ 36.5 $ 34.2 $ 2.3 7 % $ 104.3 $ 98.2 $ 6.1 6 % Mineral Nutrition 4.7 3.9 0.8 21 % 11.1 13.6 (2.5 ) (18 )% Performance Products 2.4 2.4 (0.0 ) (2 )% 4.6 7.1 (2.5 ) (35 )% Corporate (13.9 ) (13.1 ) (0.7 ) 6 % (42.2 ) (38.5 ) (3.7 ) 10 % Total $ 29.7 $ 27.4 $ 2.3 9 % $ 77.8 $ 80.4 $ (2.6 ) (3 )% Ratio to segment net sales Animal Health 20.1 % 20.8 % 20.3 % 20.3 % Mineral Nutrition 7.3 % 6.1 % 6.1 % 7.4 % Performance Products 13.4 % 13.2 % 9.6 % 12.7 % Corporate (1) (5.3 )% (5.3 )% (5.7 )% (5.3 )% Total (1) 11.3 % 11.1 % 10.5 % 11.1 % Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 8.4 $ 10.0 $ (1.6 ) (16 )% $ 1.7 $ 21.1 $ (19.4 ) * Interest expense, net 4.6 3.9 0.7 18 % 13.8 10.8 3.0 27 % Provision for income taxes 4.5 5.1 (0.5 ) (11 )% 2.8 11.5 (8.7 ) * Depreciation and amortization 9.2 8.5 0.7 8 % 27.0 25.4 1.5 6 % EBITDA 26.7 27.5 (0.8 ) (3 )% 45.3 68.9 (23.6 ) (34 )% Acquisition-related cost of goods sold 0.2 - 0.2 * 0.5 - 0.5 * Acquisition-related other 0.5 - 0.5 * 0.5 - 0.5 * Pension settlement cost - - - * 10.7 - 10.7 * Insurance proceeds (0.3 ) - (0.3 ) * (0.3 ) - (0.3 ) * Brazil employment taxes - - - * 4.2 - 4.2 * Stock-based compensation 0.1 - 0.1 * 0.3 - 0.3 * Environmental remediation costs - 0.3 (0.3 ) * - 6.9 (6.9 ) * Foreign currency losses (gains), net 2.4 (0.4 ) 2.8 * 16.6 4.6 12.0 * Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.7 $ 27.4 $ 2.3 9 % $ 77.8 $ 80.4 $ (2.6 ) (3 )%

Amounts and percentages may reflect rounding adjustments. * Calculation not meaningful (1) Reflects ratio to total net sales

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Adjusted Net Income Three Months Nine Months For the Periods Ended March 31 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Net income $ 8.4 $ 10.0 $ (1.6 ) (16 )% $ 1.7 $ 21.1 $ (19.4 ) * Acquisition-related intangible amortization (1) 1.7 1.7 0.0 1 % 5.0 5.0 0.0 1 % Acquisition-related intangible amortization (2) 0.8 0.8 (0.0 ) (1 )% 2.3 2.3 0.0 2 % Acquisition-related cost of goods sold (1) 0.2 - 0.2 * 0.5 - 0.5 * Acquisition-related other (2) 0.5 - 0.5 * 0.5 - 0.5 * Pension settlement cost (2) - - - * 10.7 - 10.7 * Brazil employment taxes (2) - - - * 4.2 - 4.2 * Insurance proceeds (2) (0.3 ) - (0.3 ) * (0.3 ) - (0.3 ) * Stock-based compensation (2) 0.1 - 0.1 * 0.3 - 0.3 * Environmental remediation costs (2) - 0.3 (0.3 ) * - 6.9 (6.9 ) * Foreign currency losses (gains), net (3) 2.4 (0.4 ) 2.8 * 16.6 4.6 12.0 * Adjustments to income taxes (4) (1.1 ) (0.7 ) (0.4 ) * (9.8 ) (6.1 ) (3.7 ) * Adjusted net income $ 12.7 $ 11.6 $ 1.1 9 % $ 31.7 $ 33.8 $ (2.1 ) (6 )% Statement of Operations Line Items - adjusted Adjusted cost of goods sold (1) $ 181.7 $ 168.5 $ 13.3 8 % $ 513.0 $ 496.3 $ 16.7 3 % Adjusted gross profit 81.5 77.2 4.3 6 % 231.5 226.5 4.9 2 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative (2) 58.5 55.9 2.6 5 % 173.3 164.3 9.0 5 % Adjusted interest expense, net 4.6 3.9 0.7 18 % 13.8 10.8 3.0 28 % Adjusted income before income taxes 18.4 17.4 0.9 5 % 44.4 51.4 (7.0 ) (14 )% Adjusted provision for income taxes (4) 5.7 5.8 (0.1 ) (2 )% 12.7 17.7 (5.0 ) (28 )% Adjusted net income $ 12.7 $ 11.6 $ 1.1 9 % $ 31.7 $ 33.8 $ (2.1 ) (6 )% Adjusted net income per share diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 0.02 9 % $ 0.78 $ 0.83 $ (0.05 ) (6 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted 40.5 40.5 40.5 40.5 Ratio to net sales Adjusted gross profit 31.0 % 31.4 % 31.1 % 31.3 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative 22.2 % 22.8 % 23.3 % 22.7 % Adjusted income before income taxes 7.0 % 7.1 % 6.0 % 7.1 % Adjusted net income 4.8 % 4.7 % 4.3 % 4.7 % Adjusted effective tax rate 30.8 % 33.2 % 28.6 % 34.3 %

Amounts and percentages may reflect rounding adjustments. * Calculation not meaningful (1) Adjusted cost of goods sold excludes acquisition-related intangible amortization and acquisition-related cost of goods sold (2) Adjusted selling, general and administrative excludes acquisition-related intangible amortization, pension settlement cost, Brazil employment taxes, stock-based compensation and environmental remediation costs (3) Foreign currency losses (gains), net, are excluded from adjusted net income (4) Adjusted provision for income taxes excludes the income tax effect of pre-tax income adjustments and certain income tax items

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Operating, Investing and Free Cash Flows Three Months Nine Months For the Periods Ended March 31 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (in millions) EBITDA $ 26.7 $ 27.5 $ (0.8 ) $ 45.3 $ 68.9 $ (23.6 ) Adjustments Acquisition-related cost of goods sold 0.2 - 0.2 0.5 - 0.5 Acquisition-related other 0.5 - 0.5 0.5 - 0.5 Pension settlement cost - - - 10.7 - 10.7 Brazil employment taxes - - - 4.2 - 4.2 Insurance proceeds (0.3 ) - (0.3 ) (0.3 ) - (0.3 ) Stock-based compensation 0.1 - 0.1 0.3 - 0.3 Environmental remediation costs - 0.3 (0.3 ) - 6.9 (6.9 ) Foreign currency losses (gains), net 2.4 (0.4 ) 2.8 16.6 4.6 12.0 Interest paid, net (4.3 ) (3.7 ) (0.6 ) (13.0 ) (10.3 ) (2.7 ) Income taxes paid (2.5 ) (6.8 ) 4.4 (11.6 ) (16.2 ) 4.6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other items (11.5 ) (10.6 ) (1.0 ) 5.9 (60.9 ) 66.8 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 11.4 $ 6.3 $ 5.1 $ 59.2 $ (6.9 ) $ 66.1 Short-term investments, net $ 11.0 $ (30.0 ) $ 41.0 $ (8.5 ) $ (23.0 ) $ 14.5 Capital expenditures (9.7 ) (7.9 ) (1.8 ) (28.2 ) (40.9 ) 12.7 Business acquisition 0.0 - 0.0 (3.3 ) - (3.3 ) Other investing, net (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.3 ) 0.9 0.2 0.7 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities $ 1.1 $ (37.8 ) $ 38.9 $ (39.1 ) $ (63.7 ) $ 24.7 Free cash flow: Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 11.4 $ 6.3 $ 5.1 $ 59.2 $ (6.9 ) $ 66.1 Capital expenditures (9.7 ) (7.9 ) (1.8 ) (28.2 ) (40.9 ) 12.7 Building purchase (1) - - - - 15.0 (15.0 ) Free cash flow (adjusted) $ 1.7 $ (1.6 ) $ 3.3 $ 31.0 $ (32.8 ) $ 63.8

Amounts and percentages may reflect rounding adjustments. (1) Adjusted free cash flow for the nine months ended March 31, 2023, excludes a $15 million purchase of property financed in part by a secured term loan

