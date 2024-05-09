American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Reports Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX: HOT.UN, HOT.U, and HOT.DB.V) announces that at its annual and special meeting of unitholders, held earlier today, all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated April 1, 2024 were directed to be elected as directors of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (GP) Inc. for the ensuing year. As a ballot was not required, the number of votes disclosed in the below table reflects only the proxies received by management of AHIP in advance of the meeting.



DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % W. Michael Murphy 13,061,050 83.39 2,601,457 16.61 Charles van der Lee 12,995,822 82.97 2,666,685 17.03 Matthew Cervino 13,084,924 83.54 2,577,583 16.46 Stephen Evans 13,059,611 83.38 2,602,896 16.62 Amy Freedman 13,118,570 83.76 2,543,937 16.24 Mahmood Khimji 13,052,860 83.34 2,609,647 16.66 John O'Neill 13,111,551 83.71 2,550,956 16.29 Josef Vejvoda 12,906,309 82.40 2,756,198 17.60

The proposed amendments to AHIP's Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement were also approved by unitholders at the Meeting, with 14,718,827 (93.99%) in favour.

AHIP has filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at this meeting on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN; HOT.U and HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. AHIP's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com .

