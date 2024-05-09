

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher on Thursday as investors reacted to mixed inventory data as well as positive trade data from China.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose half a percent to $84 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.6 percent at $79.45.



Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) proved to be a mixed bag as a larger-than-expected draw in overall crude inventories was offset by builds in gasoline and distillate inventories as refiners ramped up for the upcoming driving season.



Meanwhile, data showing a rise in Chinese imports last month supported higher demand expectations for the world's largest crude importer.



Customs data showed earlier today that shipments of crude in April to China totaled 44.72 million metric tons, or about 10.88 million bpd - up 5.45 percent from a year earlier.



Focus also remained on a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as Israeli forces pushed ahead with attacks on Rafah.



The U.S. picked up its efforts to broker an agreement and warned that it would halt some shipments of U.S. weapons to Israel if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a major invasion of the Gazan city of Rafah.



A halt in weapons shipments may 'significantly impair' Israel's ability to 'achieve military objectives,' the Israeli ambassador to the UN said.



