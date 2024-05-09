

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Thursday as Fed rate cut hopes waned and truce mediators continued talks to reach Hamas-Israel agreement over key issues.



Spot gold was marginally lower at $2,307.25 per ounce ahead of key U.S. CPI data due next week. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $2,314.65.



Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said on Wednesday that she is not surprised by unwelcome inflation data and that the U.S. economy still needs to slow more in order to get inflation back to the central bank's 2 percent target.



However, the Federal Reserve is still widely expected to lower rates sometime in the third quarter.



A report on weekly jobless claims may attract attention later today, while the University of Michigan is due to release its preliminary reading on consumer sentiment in May on Friday.



Later in the day, the Bank of England is set to keep its interest rate at a 16-year high against the backdrop of persistently high inflation.



The latest economic forecast to be unveiled alongside the interest rate announcement may shed light on future inflation trends and the trajectory of the U.K. economy.



In the Middle East, investors await more clarity on a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with U.S. President Joe Biden warning that weapon transfers will stop if Israel invades overcrowded Rafah.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken