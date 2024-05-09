International Investors' Conference in Vilnius | Shaping the Future of Finance

Date: 30/05/2024 Venue: Vilnius University, Theatre Hall, Universiteto g. 3, 01513 Vilnius, Lithuania The Lithuanian Investors Association and BETTER FINANCE, the European Federation of Investors and Financial Services Users, are organising the annual BETTER FINANCE International Investors' Conference, scheduled to take place in Vilnius on May 30, 2024. The conference will delve into various topics encompassing European and Baltic Capital Markets, the Capital Markets Union, European and Baltic FinTechs, the role of AI in finance, and Crypto Assets. For further information, refer to the programme here. Register for the conference here. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1220752