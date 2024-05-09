Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.05.2024
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
09.05.2024 | 12:58
International Investors' Conference in Vilnius | Shaping the Future of Finance

Date:  30/05/2024                               
Venue: Vilnius University, Theatre Hall, Universiteto g. 3, 01513 Vilnius,   
     Lithuania                               
                                        

The Lithuanian Investors Association and BETTER FINANCE, the European
Federation of Investors and Financial Services Users, are organising the annual
BETTER FINANCE International Investors' Conference, scheduled to take place in
Vilnius on May 30, 2024. 

The conference will delve into various topics encompassing European and Baltic
Capital Markets, the Capital Markets Union, European and Baltic FinTechs, the
role of AI in finance, and Crypto Assets. 



For further information, refer to the programme here.

Register for the conference here.

