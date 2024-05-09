

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer prices increased marginally in April after remaining flat in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent year-on-year in April, following a stagnant change in March.



Prices for consumer goods dropped by 2.2 percent, while those for services climbed by 5.7 percent.



The annual price growth in food, non-alcoholic beverages, and tobacco accelerated to 5.6 percent from 5.3 percent, while transport charges rose at a slower rate of 3.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 0.1 percent in April after falling 0.2 percent in March.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken