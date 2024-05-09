Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09

09 May 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 08 May 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £51.322million Including current year income and expenses £51.560million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 270.46p Including current year income and expenses 271.71p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 269.83p Including current year income and expenses 270.98p

