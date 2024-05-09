

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Energy Group, Inc. (CEG) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $883 million, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $96 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Constellation Energy Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $579 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.6% to $6.16 billion from $7.57 billion last year.



Constellation Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.23 to $8.03



