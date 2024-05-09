

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Monetary policy anxiety swayed market sentiment amidst growing number of Fed speakers hinting at delayed rated cuts and the possibility of high interest rates remaining for longer than expected. Meanwhile, markets are waiting for the Bank of England's monetary policy decision due in a short while.



Wall Street Futures edged down. European benchmarks are trading strong. Asian shares finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields firmed up. Crude oil prices gained amidst a decline in inventories in the U.S. Gold slipped as markets digested the prospect of high interest rates continuing. Most cryptocurrencies extended losses.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,001.00, down 0.14% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,180.80, down 0.13% Germany's DAX at 18,565.55, up 0.42% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,356.72, up 0.03% France's CAC 40 at 8,132.52, up 0.01% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,025.35, down 0.25% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,070.50, down 0.34% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,721.60, down 1.06% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,154.32, up 0.83% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,537.81, up 1.22%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0737, down 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.2496, up 0.00% USD/JPY at 155.93, up 0.29% AUD/USD at 0.6578, down 0.01% USD/CAD at 1.3725, up 0.03% Dollar Index at 105.64, up 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.511%, up 0.65% Germany at 2.4945%, up 1.40% France at 2.999%, up 1.21% U.K. at 4.2050%, up 1.55% Japan at 0.906%, down 0.22%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $84.21, up 0.75%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $79.67, up 0.86%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,316.45, down 0.25%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $60,986.30, down 2.24% Ethereum at $2,966.02, down 1.18% BNB at $592.55, up 1.84% Solana at $141.59, down 2.95% XRP at $0.5122, down 1.80%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken