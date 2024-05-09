

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $113.9 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $224.7 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Viatris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $812.7 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $3.66 billion from $3.73 billion last year.



Viatris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $113.9 Mln. vs. $224.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.66 Bln vs. $3.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.66 - $2.81 Full year revenue guidance: $14,980 -$15,480 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken