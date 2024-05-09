

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England maintained its key policy rate for the sixth consecutive meeting on Thursday.



The Monetary Policy Committee decided to hold the Bank Rate at 5.25 percent again in a split vote. The current bank rate is the highest since early 2008.



While seven members judged that maintaining the rate at the current level was warranted, Swati Dhingra and Dave Ramsden sought a quarter-point reduction at the meeting.



Dhingra and Ramsden said the Bank Rate needed to become less restrictive to enable a smooth and gradual transition in the policy stance, and to account for lags in transmission.



'The MPC remained prepared to adjust monetary policy as warranted by economic data to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably,' the bank said.



The bank forecast the economy to grow only 0.2 percent in the second quarter after an estimated 0.4 percent growth in the first quarter.



Consumer price inflation is expected to return to close to the target in the near term, but to increase slightly in the second half of this year, to around 2.5 percent due to the unwinding of energy-related base effects.



