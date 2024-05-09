

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has said he will withhold US weaponry to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a major invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.



'Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers,' Biden said in an interview to CNN in an apparent reference to Washington freezing shipments of 2,000-pound bombs to its strongest Middle East ally last week.



'I made it clear that if they go into Rafah - they haven't gone in Rafah yet - if they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities - that deal with that problem,' Biden said.



Although the U.S. President says Israeli forces haven't started military operations in Rafah, heavy shelling is reported in the thickly populated Palestinian region.



A number of civilians were killed since Israel launched airstrikes on Monday.



Israeli military maneuvers and shelling continued in and around eastern Rafah on Wednesday as UN humanitarians stressed that 'no fuel or aid' is getting into the enclave.



'We're not receiving any aid, the crossing area has ongoing military operations and is an active war zone,' said Scott Anderson, from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. 'We are hearing continued bombardments in this area throughout the day. No fuel or aid has entered into the Gaza Strip and this is disastrous for the humanitarian response,' he added in a post on X.



The development comes amid deepening international concerns including from the UN Secretary-General about a full-scale Israeli military operation in Rafah. It was fuelled by the closure of the Kerem Shalom crossing following a deadly rocket attack claimed by Hamas last weekend, and the seizure of Rafah crossing on Tuesday by Israeli forces, dashing ceasefire hopes.



Since Israeli Forces military operation intensified on Monday, around 80,000 people have fled Rafah, seeking refuge elsewhere, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.



