DENTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) ("the Company"), the leader in professional hair color, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call today at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss these results and its business.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Summary

Consolidated net sales of $908 million, a decrease of 1.1% compared to the prior year;

Consolidated comparable sales decline of 1.5%;

Global e-commerce sales of $90 million, representing 9.9% of net sales;

GAAP gross margin 51.0%;

GAAP operating earnings of $60 million and GAAP operating margin of 6.6%; Adjusted Operating Earnings of $69 million and Adjusted Operating Margin of 7.6%;

GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $0.27 and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share of $0.35; and

Cash flow from operations of $37 million and Operating Free Cash Flow of $23 million.

" Our second quarter performance reflects the benefits of expanded distribution, product innovation and the strengthening of salon demand trends in our Beauty Systems Group segment, offset by moderating traffic and customer purchasing patterns in our Sally Beauty segment resulting from the inflationary environment," said Denise Paulonis, president and chief executive officer. " Amidst these cross-currents, our teams continued to advance our strategic initiatives and deliver engaging experiences for our customers as we focus on driving long-term growth and profitability."

Paulonis added, " We further optimized our balance sheet by refinancing our $680 million senior unsecured note due 2025, which extended the maturity to 2032. We also generated solid cash flow from operations of $37 million in the quarter, allowing us to return value to shareholders through our share repurchase program."

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Operating Results

Second quarter consolidated net sales were $908.4 million, a decrease of 1.1% compared to the prior year. Foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of 50 basis points on consolidated net sales for the quarter. At constant currency, global e-commerce sales were $90 million or 9.9% of consolidated net sales for the quarter.

Consolidated comparable sales declined 1.5%, primarily reflecting soft traffic and consumer purchasing trends at Sally Beauty driven by the inflationary environment, partially offset by expanded distribution, product innovation and improving salon demand trends at Beauty Systems Group.

Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter was $463.1 million compared to $468.3 million in the prior year, a decrease of 1.1%. Consolidated GAAP gross margin was 51.0%, which was flat to the prior year of 51.0%. Excluding the prior year's true-up of the non-cash inventory write-down as part of the Company's previously announced distribution center consolidation and store optimization plan, Adjusted Gross Margin was 51.0%, an increase of 30 basis points compared to 50.7% in the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by lower distribution and freight costs from supply chain efficiencies, partially offset by an unfavorable sales mix shift between Sally Beauty (higher margin) and Beauty Systems Group (lower margin).

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $403.4 million, an increase of $13.8 million compared to the prior year. Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, excluding costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative and other expenses, totaled $394.5 million, an increase of $4.8 million compared to the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by higher labor costs and rent expense, partially offset by lower accrued bonus expense. As a percentage of sales, Adjusted SG&A expenses were 43.4% compared to 42.4% in the prior year.

GAAP operating earnings and operating margin in the second quarter were $59.6 million and 6.6%, compared to $71.4 million and 7.8%, in the prior year. Adjusted Operating Earnings and Operating Margin, excluding the costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative, restructuring efforts, and other expenses, were $68.6 million and 7.6%, compared to $76.3 million and 8.3%, in the prior year.

GAAP net earnings in the second quarter were $29.2 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net earnings of $40.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted Net Earnings, excluding the costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative, loss on debt extinguishment, restructuring efforts, and other expenses, were $37.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Earnings of $44.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $99.5 million, a decrease of 5.4% compared to the prior year, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 11.0%, a decrease of 50 basis points compared to the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $97 million and a $62 million balance outstanding under its asset-based revolving line of credit. At the end of the quarter, inventory was $1.04 billion, up 1.6% versus a year ago. The Company ended the quarter with a net debt leverage ratio of 2.2x.

During the second quarter, the Company issued a new $600 million 8-year senior unsecured note due 2032. The net proceeds from the transaction, in combination with existing cash and a modest draw under the Company's asset-based revolving line of credit, were used to refinance the Company's $680 million 5.625% senior unsecured note due 2025. The new senior unsecured note was issued with a coupon rate of 6.75%.

Second quarter cash flow from operations was $36.9 million. Capital expenditures in the quarter totaled $14.1 million. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares under its share repurchase program at an aggregate cost of $20 million.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Segment Results

Sally Beauty Supply

Segment net sales were $513.2 million in the quarter, a decrease of 3.2% compared to the prior year. The segment had a favorable impact of 90 basis points from foreign currency translation on reported sales. At constant currency, segment e-commerce sales were $34 million or 6.6% of segment net sales for the quarter.

Segment comparable sales decreased 4.0% in the second quarter, primarily reflecting soft traffic and customer purchasing trends driven by the inflationary environment.

At the end of the quarter, segment store count was 3,134 compared to 3,143 in the prior year.

GAAP gross margin increased by 10 basis points to 59.9% compared to the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by lower distribution and freight costs from supply chain efficiencies, partially offset by the prior year's true-up of the non-cash inventory write-down as part of the Company's previously announced distribution center consolidation and store optimization plan.

GAAP operating earnings were $76.8 million compared to $92.1 million in the prior year. GAAP operating margin decreased to 15.0% compared to 17.4% in the prior year.

Beauty Systems Group

Segment net sales were $395.1 million in the quarter, an increase of 1.7% compared to the prior year. At constant currency, segment e-commerce sales were $56 million or 14.1% of segment net sales for the quarter.

Segment comparable sales increased 2.0% in the second quarter, primarily reflecting expanded distribution, product innovation and improving salon demand trends.

At the end of the quarter, net store count was 1,334 compared to 1,341 in the prior year.

GAAP gross margin increased 50 basis points to 39.4% in the quarter compared to the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by lower distribution and freight costs from supply chain efficiencies, partially offset by lower product margin due to a higher take rate on promotions and brand mix.

GAAP operating earnings were $43.0 million in the quarter compared to $37.3 million in the prior year. GAAP operating margin in the quarter was 10.9% compared to 9.6% in the prior year.

At the end of the quarter, there were 654 distributor sales consultants compared to 675 in the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

The Company is updating its full year guidance by adjusting its full year operating margin outlook to reflect the Company's second quarter results, as follows:

The Company continues to expect net sales and comparable sales to be approximately flat compared to the prior year;

Gross Margin is now expected to be in the range of 50.5% to 51.0%;

Adjusted Operating Margin is now expected to be approximately 8.5%;

Operating Cash Flow is now expected to be approximately $240 million; and

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $100 million.

* The Company does not provide a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the occurrence and the financial impact of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Percentage

Change 2024 2023 Percentage

Change Net sales $ 908,361 $ 918,712 (1.1 )% $ 1,839,663 $ 1,875,767 (1.9 )% Cost of products sold 445,289 450,373 (1.1 )% 909,415 918,854 (1.0 )% Gross profit 463,072 468,339 (1.1 )% 930,248 956,913 (2.8 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 403,435 389,657 3.5 % 801,573 781,237 2.6 % Restructuring 63 7,274 (99.1 )% (22 ) 17,680 (100.1 )% Operating earnings 59,574 71,408 (16.6 )% 128,697 157,996 (18.5 )% Interest expense 20,523 16,685 23.0 % 37,837 34,608 9.3 % Earnings before provision for income taxes 39,051 54,723 (28.6 )% 90,860 123,388 (26.4 )% Provision for income taxes 9,807 13,862 (29.3 )% 23,226 32,190 (27.8 )% Net earnings $ 29,244 $ 40,861 (28.4 )% $ 67,634 $ 91,198 (25.8 )% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.38 (26.3 )% $ 0.64 $ 0.85 (24.7 )% Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.37 (27.0 )% $ 0.63 $ 0.83 (24.1 )% Weighted average shares: Basic 104,276 107,453 105,117 107,294 Diluted 107,080 109,706 107,881 109,499 Basis Point

Change Basis Point

Change Comparison as a percentage of net sales Consolidated gross margin 51.0 % 51.0 % - 50.6 % 51.0 % (40 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 44.4 % 42.4 % 200 43.6 % 41.6 % 200 Consolidated operating margin 6.6 % 7.8 % (120 ) 7.0 % 8.4 % (140 ) Effective tax rate 25.1 % 25.3 % (20 ) 25.6 % 26.1 % (50 )

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,174 $ 123,001 Trade and other accounts receivable 87,561 75,875 Inventory 1,039,752 975,218 Other current assets 55,836 53,903 Total current assets 1,280,323 1,227,997 Property and equipment, net 273,175 297,779 Operating lease assets 562,770 570,657 Goodwill and other intangible assets 588,582 588,252 Other assets 41,692 40,565 Total assets $ 2,746,542 $ 2,725,250 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 66,164 $ 4,173 Accounts payable 289,606 258,884 Accrued liabilities 150,002 163,366 Current operating lease liabilities 137,631 150,479 Income taxes payable 366 2,355 Total current liabilities 643,769 579,257 Long-term debt, including capital leases 978,360 1,065,811 Long-term operating lease liabilities 458,030 455,071 Other liabilities 21,626 23,139 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 93,907 93,224 Total liabilities 2,195,692 2,216,502 Total stockholders' equity 550,850 508,748 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,746,542 $ 2,725,250

Supplemental Schedule 1 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Percentage

Change 2024 2023 Percentage

Change Net sales: Sally Beauty Supply ("SBS") $ 513,241 $ 530,246 (3.2 )% $ 1,036,479 $ 1,079,718 (4.0 )% Beauty Systems Group ("BSG") 395,120 388,466 1.7 % 803,184 796,049 0.9 % Total net sales $ 908,361 $ 918,712 (1.1 )% $ 1,839,663 $ 1,875,767 (1.9 )% Operating earnings: SBS $ 76,820 $ 92,134 (16.6 )% $ 154,449 $ 191,308 (19.3 )% BSG 43,015 37,260 15.4 % 87,642 86,907 0.8 % Segment operating earnings 119,835 129,394 (7.4 )% 242,091 278,215 (13.0 )% Unallocated expenses (1) 60,198 50,712 18.7 % 113,416 102,539 10.6 % Restructuring 63 7,274 (99.1 )% (22 ) 17,680 (100.1 )% Interest expense 20,523 16,685 23.0 % 37,837 34,608 9.3 % Earnings before provision for income taxes $ 39,051 $ 54,723 (28.6 )% $ 90,860 $ 123,388 (26.4 )% Segment gross margin: 2024 2023 Basis Point

Change 2024 2023 Basis Point

Change SBS 59.9 % 59.8 % 10 59.3 % 59.3 % - BSG 39.4 % 38.9 % 50 39.4 % 39.7 % (30 ) Segment operating margin: SBS 15.0 % 17.4 % (240 ) 14.9 % 17.7 % (280 ) BSG 10.9 % 9.6 % 130 10.9 % 10.9 % - Consolidated operating margin 6.6 % 7.8 % (120 ) 7.0 % 8.4 % (140 ) (1) Unallocated expenses, including share-based compensation expense, consist of corporate and shared costs and are included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Additionally, unallocated expenses include costs associated with our Fuel for Growth initiative.

Supplemental Schedule 2 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring (1) Fuel for Growth

and Other (2) Loss on Debt

Extinguishment (3) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 445,289 $ - $ - $ - $ 445,289 Consolidated gross margin 51.0 % 51.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 403,435 - (8,945 ) - 394,490 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 44.4 % 43.4 % Operating earnings 59,574 63 8,945 - 68,582 Operating margin 6.6 % 7.6 % Interest expense 20,523 - - (2,565 ) 17,958 Earnings before provision for income taxes 39,051 63 8,945 2,565 50,624 Provision for income taxes (4) 9,807 16 2,297 659 12,779 Net earnings $ 29,244 $ 47 $ 6,648 $ 1,906 $ 37,845 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.00 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.00 $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.35 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring (1) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 450,373 $ 2,362 $ 452,735 Consolidated gross margin 51.0 % 50.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 389,657 - 389,657 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 42.4 % 42.4 % Operating earnings 71,408 4,912 76,320 Operating margin 7.8 % 8.3 % Interest expense 16,685 - 16,685 Earnings before provision for income taxes 54,723 4,912 59,635 Provision for income taxes (4) 13,862 1,222 15,084 Net earnings $ 40,861 $ 3,690 $ 44,551 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.03 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.03 $ 0.41 (1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, restructuring represents expenses and adjustments incurred primarily in connection with our Distribution Center Consolidation and Store Optimization Plan, including $2.4 million in cost of products sold related to adjustments to our expected obsolescence reserve in the three months ended March 31, 2023. (2) Fuel for Growth and other represents expenses related to consulting services and severance expenses. (3) Loss on debt extinguishment relates to the repayment of our 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025, which included a the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs of $2.0 million, and overlapping interest, net of interest earned on short-term cash equivalents, in the amount of $0.5 million on such senior notes after February 27, 2024 and until their redemption. These pro-forma adjustments assume the redeemed senior notes were repaid on February 27, 2024 at the time of closing on our 6.75% Senior Notes due 2032. (4) The provision for income taxes was calculated using the applicable tax rates for each country, while excluding the tax benefits for countries where the tax benefit is not currently deemed probable of being realized.

Supplemental Schedule 3 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations, Continued (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring (1) Fuel for Growth

and Other (2) Loss on Debt

Extinguishment (3) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 909,415 $ - $ - $ - $ 909,415 Consolidated gross margin 50.6 % 50.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 801,573 - (13,826 ) - 787,747 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 43.6 % 42.8 % Operating earnings 128,697 (22 ) 13,826 - 142,501 Operating margin 7.0 % 7.7 % Interest expense 37,837 - - (2,565 ) 35,272 Earnings before provision for income taxes 90,860 (22 ) 13,826 2,565 107,229 Provision for income taxes (5) 23,226 (5 ) 3,552 659 27,432 Net earnings $ 67,634 $ (17 ) $ 10,274 $ 1,906 $ 79,797 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.64 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 0.63 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ 0.74 Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring and

Other (1) COVID-19 (4) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 918,854 $ 5,043 $ - $ 923,897 Consolidated gross margin 51.0 % 50.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 781,237 - (1,052 ) 780,185 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 41.6 % 41.6 % Operating earnings 157,996 12,637 1,052 171,685 Operating margin 8.4 % 9.2 % Interest expense 34,608 - - 34,608 Earnings before provision for income taxes 123,388 12,637 1,052 137,077 Provision for income taxes (5) 32,190 3,198 270 35,658 Net earnings $ 91,198 $ 9,439 $ 782 $ 101,419 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ 0.95 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ 0.93 (1) For the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, restructuring represents expenses and adjustments incurred primarily in connection with our Distribution Center Consolidation and Store Optimization Plan, including $5.0 million in cost of products sold related to adjustments to our expected obsolescence reserve in the three months ended March 31, 2023. (2) Fuel for Growth and other represents expenses related to consulting services and severance expenses. (3) Loss on debt extinguishment relates to the repayment of our 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025, which included a the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs of $2.0 million, and overlapping interest, net of interest earned on short-term cash equivalents, in the amount of $0.5 million on such senior notes after February 27, 2024 and until their redemption. These pro-forma adjustments assume the redeemed senior notes were repaid on February 27, 2024 at the time of closing on our 6.75% Senior Notes due 2032. (4) For the six months ended March 31, 2023, COVID-19 expenses related to use taxes around the donation of personal protection merchandise. (5) The provision for income taxes was calculated using the applicable tax rates for each country, while excluding the tax benefits for countries where the tax benefit is not currently deemed probable of being realized.

Supplemental Schedule 4 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations, Continued (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, Adjusted EBITDA: 2024 2023 Percentage

Change 2024 2023 Percentage

Change Net earnings $ 29,244 $ 40,861 (28.4 )% $ 67,634 $ 91,198 (25.8 )% Add: Depreciation and amortization 26,954 25,062 7.5 % 55,017 50,347 9.3 % Interest expense 20,523 16,685 23.0 % 37,837 34,608 9.3 % Provision for income taxes 9,807 13,862 (29.3 )% 23,226 32,190 (27.8 )% EBITDA (non-GAAP) 86,528 96,470 (10.3 )% 183,714 208,343 (11.8 )% Share-based compensation 3,964 3,838 3.3 % 9,082 8,973 1.2 % Restructuring 63 4,912 (98.7 )% (22 ) 12,637 (100.2 )% Fuel for Growth and Other 8,945 - 100.0 % 13,826 - 100.0 % COVID-19 - - - % - 1,052 (100.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 99,500 $ 105,220 (5.4 )% $ 206,600 $ 231,005 (10.6 )% Basis Point

Change Basis Point

Change Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.0 % 11.5 % (50 ) 11.2 % 12.3 % (110 ) Operating Free Cash Flow: 2024 2023 Percentage

Change 2024 2023 Percentage

Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,940 $ 24,697 49.6 % $ 87,960 $ 79,648 10.4 % Less: Payments for property and equipment, net 14,108 17,174 (17.9 )% 44,659 42,181 5.9 % Operating free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 22,832 $ 7,523 203.5 % $ 43,301 $ 37,467 15.6 %

Supplemental Schedule 5 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Store Count and Comparable Sales (Unaudited) As of March 31, 2024 2023 Change Number of stores: SBS stores 3,134 3,143 (9 ) BSG: Company-operated stores 1,202 1,209 (7 ) Franchise stores 132 132 - Total BSG 1,334 1,341 (7 ) Total consolidated 4,468 4,484 (16 ) Number of BSG distributor sales consultants (1) 654 675 (21 ) (1) BSG distributor sales consultants (DSC) include 191 and 189 sales consultants employed by our franchisees at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Basis Point

Change 2024 2023 Basis Point

Change Comparable sales growth (decline): SBS (4.0 )% 9.1 % (1,310 ) (3.0 )% 5.9 % (890 ) BSG 2.0 % 1.3 % 70 1.3 % (0.2 )% 150 Consolidated (1.5 )% 5.7 % (720 ) (1.1 )% 3.3 % (440 ) Our comparable sales include sales from stores that have been operating for 14 months or longer as of the last day of a month and e-commerce revenue. Additionally, our comparable sales include sales to franchisees and full service sales. Our comparable sales excludes the effect of changes in foreign exchange rates and sales from stores relocated until 14 months after the relocation. Revenue from acquisitions are excluded from our comparable sales calculation until 14 months after the acquisition.

