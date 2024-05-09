NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE: NCDL) ("NCDL" or the "Company"), a business development company externally managed by its investment adviser, Churchill DLC Advisor LLC (the "Adviser"), and by its sub-adviser, Churchill Asset Management LLC ("Churchill"), today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Net investment income per share of $0.56

Total net realized and unrealized gain per share of $0.01

Net income per share of $0.57

Net asset value ("NAV") per share of $18.21, compared to $18.13 per share as of December 31, 2023

Closed on Churchill NCDLC CLO-III, with weighted average pricing of SOFR + 2.11%

Paid first quarter regular distribution of $0.45 per share on April 29, 2024, which represents a 9.9% total annualized yield based on the first quarter NAV per share

Declared second quarter regular distribution of $0.45 per share

"As we navigate the evolving credit landscape, we believe that NCDL is well-positioned to benefit from the increase in deal flow owing to Churchill's position as a leading private credit provider with scale and long-standing private equity limited partner relationships," said Ken Kencel, President and Chief Executive Officer of NCDL and Churchill. "In the current investment environment, we have a high degree of conviction in our differentiated platform's ability to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

"We further diversified and optimized our liability structure by pricing and closing on our third CLO out of NCDL," said Shai Vichness, Chief Financial Officer of NCDL and Churchill. "With nearly $500 million of liquidity, we are encouraged by the current investment environment and our ability to take advantage of these opportunities. We continue to benefit from the incumbency in our diversified and mature portfolio, which is allowing us to deliver consistent earnings and support our dividend yield."

Distribution Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a second quarter 2024 regular distribution of $0.45 per share payable on July 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024. On January 10, 2024, the Board declared four special distributions of $0.10 per share, payable over the next year, the first of which is payable on July 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2024.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

As of March 31, 2024, the fair value of the Company's portfolio investments was $1.8 billion across 195 portfolio companies and 26 industries. This compares to $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2023 across 179 portfolio companies and 25 industries.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company's portfolio based on fair value consisted of approximately 89.0% first-lien term loans, 9.3% subordinated debt investments, and 1.8% equity investments. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio based on fair value consisted of 87.0% first-lien term loans, 11.2% subordinated debt investments, and 1.9% equity investments.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company funded $204.3 million of portfolio investments and received $54.9 million of proceeds from principal repayments and sales, compared to $236.1 million and $80.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

As of March 31, 2024, the weighted average Internal Risk Rating of the portfolio at fair value remained unchanged at 4.1 (4.0 being the initial rating assigned to investments at origination), as compared to the period ended December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, there was one portfolio company on non-accrual, which represented approximately 0.4% of total investments at amortized cost (or 0.1% of total investments at fair value). As of December 31, 2023, there were no loans on non-accrual.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Investment Income

Investment income, primarily attributable to interest and fees on our debt investments, increased to $51.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $34.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in interest income from higher weighted average interest rates and an increase in the Company's deployed capital. As of March 31, 2024, the weighted average yield (based upon fair value) of our debt and income producing investments increased to 11.7%, compared to 11.4% as of March 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in base interest rates.

Net Expenses

Net expenses increased to $21.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $16.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in interest and debt financing expenses and management fees. Interest and debt financing expenses increased due to higher average daily borrowings, higher average interest rates, the addition of a senior secured revolving credit facility in the second quarter of 2023 and the completion of two debt securitizations on December 7, 2023 and March 14, 2024. The increase in management fees was driven by the Company's deployment of capital and its increased invested balance. Under the terms of the advisory agreement, the Adviser is waiving the incentive fee on income and the incentive fee on capital gains for the first five quarters beginning with the calendar quarter in which the IPO was consummated (i.e., beginning with the calendar quarter ended March 31, 2024 through the calendar quarter ending March 31, 2025).

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $64.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $825.5 million in total aggregate principal amount of debt outstanding. Subject to borrowing base and other conditions, the Company had approximately $431.5 million available for additional borrowings under its existing credit facilities, as of March 31, 2024. Net debt to equity was 0.82x and 1.48x as of March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results today at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (866) 605-1826 approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the call; international callers should dial +1 (215) 268-9877. Participants should reference Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. when prompted.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Events section of the Company's website at https://www.ncdl.com/news/events. A replay will be available under the same link following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. ("NCDL") is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. NCDL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. NCDL is externally managed by its investment adviser, Churchill DLC Advisor LLC, and by its sub-adviser, Churchill Asset Management LLC ("Churchill"). Both the investment adviser and sub-adviser are affiliates and subsidiaries of Nuveen, LLC ("Nuveen") the investment management division of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America ("TIAA") and one of the largest asset managers globally. Churchill is a leading capital provider for private equity-backed middle market companies and operates as the exclusive U.S. middle market direct lending and private capital business of Nuveen and TIAA. Churchill is a registered investment advisor and majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of TIAA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and "forward-looking statements" with respect to the business and investments of NCDL, including, but not limited to, statements about NCDL's future performance and financial performance and financial condition, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about us, our current and prospective portfolio investments, our industry, our beliefs, and our assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond NCDL's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NCDL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets; general economic, political and industry trends and other external factors, and the dependence of NCDL's future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which it invests. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which NCDL makes them. NCDL does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (Unaudited) Investments Non-controlled/non-affiliated company investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,814,985 and $1,666,169, respectively) $ 1,794,559 $ 1,641,686 Cash and cash equivalents 64,146 67,395 Restricted cash 50 50 Interest receivable 16,067 17,674 Receivable for investments sold 422 3,919 Prepaid expenses 118 13 Other assets $ 125 $ 127 Total assets $ 1,875,487 $ 1,730,864 Liabilities Secured borrowings (net of $8,286 and $7,941 deferred financing costs, respectively) (See Note 6) $ 817,214 $ 943,936 Payable for investments purchased 16,877 - Interest payable 11,022 9,837 Due to adviser expense support (See Note 5) - 632 Management fees payable 3,264 3,006 Distributions payable 24,684 22,683 Directors' fees payable 128 96 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,065 2,789 Total liabilities $ 877,254 $ 982,979 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 7) Net Assets: (See Note 8) Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 and 500,000,000 shares authorized, 54,815,740 and 41,242,105 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ 548 $ 412 Paid-in-capital in excess of par value 1,021,573 776,719 Total distributable earnings (loss) (23,888 ) (29,246 ) Total net assets $ 998,233 $ 747,885 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,875,487 $ 1,730,864 Net asset value per share (See Note 9) $ 18.21 $ 18.13

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Investment income: Non-controlled/non-affiliated company investments: Interest income $ 49,078 $ 33,387 Payment-in-kind interest income 1,992 321 Dividend income 308 16 Other income 217 236 Total investment income 51,595 33,960 Expenses: Interest and debt financing expenses 16,941 12,743 Management fees (See Note 5) 3,264 2,306 Incentive fees on net investment income 4,459 - Professional fees 710 590 Directors' fees 128 96 Administration fees (See Note 5) 542 309 Other general and administrative expenses 277 171 Total expenses before expense support and Incentive fees waived 26,321 16,215 Expense support (See Note 5) - (14 ) Incentive fees waived (See Note 5) (4,459 ) - Net Expenses 21,862 16,201 Net investment income 29,733 17,759 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments: Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled/non-affiliated company investments (3,625 ) 6,481 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Non-controlled/non-affiliated company investments 4,057 (11,137 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (141 ) (386 ) Total net change in unrealized gain (loss) 3,916 (11,523 ) Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments 291 (5,042 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 30,024 $ 12,717 Per share data: Net investment income per share - basic and diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.62 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share - basic and diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 52,758,353 28,727,285

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY (information presented herein is at amortized cost; dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Investments: Total investments, beginning of period $ 1,666,169 $ 1,225,573 Purchase of investments 204,329 99,914 Proceeds from principal repayments and sales of investments (54,896 ) (39,602 ) Payment-in-kind interest 1,992 321 Amortization of premium/accretion of discount, net 1,016 905 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (3,625 ) 6,481 Total investments, end of period $ 1,814,985 $ 1,293,592 Portfolio companies at beginning of period 179 145 Number of new portfolio companies funded 23 11 Number of portfolio companies sold or repaid (7 ) (3 ) Portfolio companies at end of period 195 153 Count of investments 414 304 Count of industries 26 23

