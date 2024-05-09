

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the late European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to more than a 2-week low of 1.2446 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.2502.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to more than 2-week lows of 0.8620 and 1.1320 from an early 2-day highs of 0.8591 and 1.1367, respectively.



The pound edged down to 194.06 against the yen, from an early 1-week high of 194.87.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.23 against the greenback, 0.87 against the euro, 1.12 against the franc and 190.00 against the yen.



