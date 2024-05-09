Halberd Corporation: Halberd's Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment Projects Align with New U.S. House Bill

Daniel J. Harvey and Adam Lambert Improving Servicemember Transition to Reduce Veteran Suicide Act, passed the U.S. House unanimously.

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) two active programs for the treatment and mitigation of the negative effects of traumatic brain injury (TBI) align well with the newly passed bill in the U. S. House of Representatives. Advocated by Mark Darrah of Athena GTX and Halberd Corporation with the sponsor, Rep. Zach Nunn of Iowa, the bill, the Daniel J. Harvey and Adam Lambert Improving Servicemember Transition to Reduce Veteran Suicide Act", passed the House unanimously.

The bill is named for Daniel J. Harvey and Adam Lambert, two Marines tragically lost to suicide. The legislation will ensure every veteran has access to the life-saving mental health support they need as they transition to civilian life after their tour of duty. One life lost to suicide is one too many. The bill now moves on to the Senate for consideration.

A recently initiated study of Halberd's patented drug, LDN+, involves pre-pilot studies with military veterans to evaluate the drug's safety and its effectiveness in treating pain and anxiety associated with PTSD, Suicide Ideation and chemical/alcohol addiction.

As previously reported relative to PTSD/suicide treatment and prevention, Halberd's patent-pending nasal spray is uniquely designed to mitigate the cascade of inflammatory neurotransmitters which can lead to PTSD and suicide ideation. The nasal spray recently successfully concluded Phase 1 animal testing at Mississippi State University.

Both Halberd products are being proposed to the military for future consideration in light of the passage of this important House bill.

