

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its dog importation regulation to protect the health and safety of people and animals by making sure any dog arriving in the United States is healthy and doesn't present a risk to its communities.



As per the updated dog importation regulation, all dogs entering the United States must appear healthy upon arrival; Be at least six months of age; Be microchipped; and Be accompanied by a CDC Dog Import Form online submission receipt.



Additional requirements are based on where the dog has been in the last six months and whether or not the dog was vaccinated in the United States. For dogs arriving from countries with a high risk of dog rabies, they must be protected against rabies.



The new rules will come into effect on August 1.



The rabies virus variant carried by dogs was eliminated in the United States in 2007. CDC said it strengthened the standards to prevent the re-introduction of dog rabies into the country. This regulation builds on lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic when a temporary suspension was enacted for the importation of dogs from countries with a high risk of rabies. This suspension will expire when the updated regulation goes into effect on August 1.



