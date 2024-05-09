Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) ("Boba" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in blockchain mobile gaming, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of a captivating new update to its highly acclaimed mobile game, Tanjea - "Race to Riches" available on the Google Play Store and Apple App store. Management believes that Boba Mint has become the first company approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange that has integrated a cryptocurrency, TNJ, into a blockchain game in a regulatorily compliant manner.

Tanjea is a revolutionary blockchain mobile game building a Play-To-Earn model focused on the development and monetization of games that integrate Web3.0 Ethereum blockchain technologies. In Play-To-Earn games, Players are able to earn income through in-game currencies and NFTs, in contrast to traditional Web2.0 gaming where players receive minimal rewards for their time and effort. As an active participant in the blockchain space since 2020, Boba Mint is thrilled to announce the launch of their biggest and most compelling upgrade to the Tanjea game software.

This latest version of Tanjea - "Race to Riches" aims to elevate the player experience, offering hours of fun and entertainment. It will include a Candy Crush and Toon Blast style match 3 mechanic, one of the most engaging and successful gameplay features in the mobile gaming market. According to publicly available information, Candy Crush had sales of $956M USD in 2023 and $20B USD since its launch in 2012, and Toon Blast had sales of $199M USD and $1B in lifetime revenue since its 2017 release. Management believes that adopting and incorporating a match 3 mechanic will be an effective, forward-looking strategy for Boba Mint.

Boba Mint's commitment to delivering top-tier gaming experiences has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the blockchain mobile gaming industry. With this coming update, the Company reinforces its dedication to staying at the forefront of blockchain mobile gaming innovation. Match 3 games like Candy Crush and Toon Blast dominate the mobile market with some of the highest revenue amongst mobile games. By adding this popular mechanic to Tanjea, Boba Mint is projecting a significant increase to its current 200k downloads and 20k monthly active users. According to Michael Zon, a founder of Tanjea and the current President of Boba Mint, "We are excited to add the match 3 mechanic to our game. In addition, by delivering an amazing experience to our player base, we aim to drive user growth and in-app purchases, ultimately benefiting our investors."

With funding securely in place, a new talented graphic designer has been brought in to improve the game. Boba Mint intends to deliver better graphics, thereby enhancing the user experience. In addition, Boba is working on using Google Analytics/Firebase to track user metrics in order to further optimize customer retention.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is focused on the development of blockchain mobile games that integrate ERC20 tokens and ERC721 NFTs. Its primary product is a mobile blockchain gaming ecosystem called Tanjea, where gamers collect NFT characters (primarily birds and wolves) in multiple mobile games and use them to earn $TNJ tokens.

