Lytica Appoints Vice President of Strategic Procurement to Executive Team, Strengthening Commitment to Customer Value

Lytica , the global leader in electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence using real customer data, today announced John Boullie's appointment as Vice President of Strategic Procurement. Boullie's addition to the executive team reflects the company's continued growth trajectory and underscores its commitment to empowering customers with enhanced insights and consultation to optimize their procurement strategies.

With more than two decades of experience in supply chain and operations at renowned companies, including Medtronic, United Technologies, and A123 Systems, Boullie brings a wealth of expertise to Lytica. His recent role at Becton, Dickinson and Company, where he managed a direct materials category portfolio worth $2 billion, underscores his mastery in driving cost-effective strategies and supplier partnerships on a global scale. At Lytica, Boullie will play a crucial role in elevating customer engagement, leveraging his deep understanding of the Lytica platform to offer tailored insights and consultation.

"As we continue to hit milestone growth targets, we believe it's essential that Lytica invests in the continued success of our customers and educating prospects as to the significant economic value possible using our SupplyLens Pro Platform," said Martin Sendyk , Lytica President and CEO. "As we evolve our offerings and expand our executive team, customers can expect even greater value and return on investment from the platform."

Boullie's decision to join Lytica highlights his belief in the company's mission and its unwavering dedication to customer success. Having experienced firsthand the transformative power of Lytica's platform as a customer, Boullie is uniquely positioned to surface deeper insights to clients, enabling them to optimize their procurement strategies.

"I am thrilled to join Lytica, a pioneering organization at the forefront of electronic component spend analytics," said Boullie, Lytica Vice President of Strategic Procurement. "I am eager to collaborate with clients to continue to unlock new avenues of cost savings and operational efficiencies through the innovative features of Lytica's platform."

SupplyLens Pro, powered by the world's largest independent database of electronic component intelligence, is designed to make the global electronics supply chain more transparent and accessible. With Lytica's SupplyLens Pro Platform , clients realize unprecedented levels of cost reduction and risk mitigation in their electronic component procurement operation.

To learn more about Lytica, visit https://lytica.com/ .

About Lytica

Lytica is an electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence company that uses real customer data to help companies make their supply chain more cost-transparent, more resilient, and more predictable. Lytica's advanced electronic component market intelligence platform employs machine learning and AI to analyze real-world pricing data, offering true market insights to reduce costs and mitigate supply chain risk. Fortune 500 and blue chip companies around the world rely on Lytica to find better prices, manufacturers, and suppliers. To learn more, visit lytica.com .

