Clear Capital Partners with Dark Matter Technologies to Deliver a Holistic Product Suite to Mortgage Lenders, Servicers

Range of Clear Capital Products Now Available Through the Exchange Service Network

Clear Capital , the national real estate valuation technology company, today announced its partnership with Dark Matter Technologies , an innovative new leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership. Through this partnership, mortgage lenders and servicers using the Exchange SM Service Network , an API marketplace that connects more than 16,000 service providers with the Empower® loan origination system (LOS) and other notable systems of record, will have access to a broad range of Clear Capital products and services. This includes ClearAVM , Clear Capital's automated valuation model (AVM).

The Exchange Service Network makes it easy for mortgage lenders and servicers to order Clear Capital's industry-regarded and investor-approved products without leaving the Empower LOS or rekeying manual loan data. In addition to ClearAVM, the Exchange Service Network also supports ordering of Clear Capital's Collateral Desktop Analysis (CDA ® ) , Broker Price Opinion (BPO) , Property Condition Inspection (PCI) , and Appraisals .

"Our aim is to streamline the delivery of products so that our clients have what they need, when they need it," said Rich Gagliano, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. "That's why we created a single marketplace that facilitates connections with tens of thousands of mortgage solution providers, and it's why we are happy to partner with companies like Clear Capital who make lenders' and servicers' jobs easier."

ClearAVM is trusted for its collateral valuation accuracy, which leads the industry with median absolute error (MdAE) of only 2.3% and is designed for situations that demand highly precise and efficient results, including home equity lending, portfolio valuation, review and underwriting. ClearAVM accurately and fairly predicts values on over 120 million residential properties and is updated regularly to provide the most complete picture of homes in the United States.

CDA provides a visually rich, actionable appraisal review performed by a state-licensed appraiser. Designed to remove pre-funding uncertainty or support post-funding due diligence, the CDA is an efficient, cost-effective method to determine if the appraisal under review is adequately supported.

In addition to ClearAVM and CDA, Exchange Service Network users can obtain accurate property values with Clear Capital's appraisal solutions and reduce the cost and risk of servicing portfolios with its BPO or PCI.

"Our partnership with Dark Matter Technologies is all about helping lenders and servicers make more confident decisions through our robust property data analytics and product suite, which offer them the complete picture," said Kenon Chen, EVP of Strategy and Growth, Clear Capital. "We want to ensure lenders and servicers have all the tools they need to execute with precision and accuracy while driving efficiencies. We're excited to deliver this through the Exchange Service Network from Dark Matter Technologies."

To learn more about Clear Capital, visit www.clearcapital.com . To learn more about Dark Matter Technologies, visit www.dmatter.com .

About Clear Capital:

Clear Capital is a national real estate valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of nearly every U.S. property through our field valuation services and analytics tools, and improve their workflows with our platform technologies. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes® - is embodied by our team members across our brands (Clear Capital, CubiCasa, and REO Network) and has remained steadfast in this pursuit since our first order in 2001.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit www.dmatter.com .

