

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The H5N1 avian influenza virus has so far shown no signs of adapting to allow human-to-human transmission, the UN health agency said, urging continued surveillance.



So far, one human case has been reported in the United States since the outbreak of bird flu among the millions of dairy cattle across the country. At least 220 people are subject to monitoring and at least 30 have been tested.



'However, many more people have been exposed to infected animals, and it is important that all those exposed are tested or monitored and receive care if needed,' Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the UN World Health Organization, said at a news conference on Wednesday.



'So far, the virus does not show signs of having adapted to spread among humans, but more surveillance is needed,' he told reporters.



The WHO chief also said that though the virus has been detected in raw milk in the US, 'preliminary tests show that pasteurization kills the virus'.



'WHO's standing advice in all countries is that people should consume pasteurized milk.'



Pasteurization is a heat treatment process for milk that reduces the numbers of possible pathogenic microorganisms to levels at which they do not represent a significant health hazard. It also extends the usable life of milk.



Tedros also noted that based on the available information, WHO continues to assess the public health risk posed by H5N1 avian influenza to be low and low-to-moderate for people exposed to infected animals.



