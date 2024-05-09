

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies extended losses early on Thursday as markets grappled with uncertainty encompassing the monetary policy framework as well as the regulatory realm.



An increasing number of Fed officials vouching for interest rates to stay higher for longer, triggered a bearish sentiment for cryptocurrencies. Markets digested the waning rate cut bets reflected in CME's FedWatch tool that showed the probability for a rate cut in June falling to 8.4 percent, from 14.4 percent a week earlier.



The potential divergence in crypto friendliness pursued by President Joe Biden on the one side and the former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump on the other side also weighed on crypto market sentiment. With Presidential elections coming closer, markets reassessed the pro-crypto and anti-crypto nuances in each of the candidates' approaches. The spotlight on the Presidential election assumes significance amidst concerns about regulatory hostility driving out crypto businesses from the U.S.



Overall crypto market capitalization dropped to $2.27 trillion, from $2.29 trillion a day earlier. Among the top-ranked cryptocurrencies, BNB, TON and ADA withstood the market turbulence with impressive overnight gains.



Bitcoin has slipped almost a percent overnight to trade at $61,474.25, around 17 percent below the all-time high. The 24-hour trading range was between $62,799.33 and $60,648.08.



Data on Bitcoin Spot ETF flows released by Farside Investors showed a net inflow of $11.5 million on Wednesday, versus a net outflow of $15.7 million on Tuesday.



Ethereum edged down 0.26 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $2,985.01, almost 39 percent below the all-time high. Ether touched a high of $3,031.38 and a low of $2,938.47 in the past 24 hours.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 1.9 percent overnight and its current price is $594.31.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) shed 0.79 percent overnight and is trading at $143.96.



7th ranked XRP (XRP) slipped 1.1 percent overnight to change hands at $0.5143. XRP has shed 0.42 percent in the past week and 16.4 percent in 2024. It is the highest-ranking crypto to trade with year-to-date losses.



8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) added 0.55 percent overnight. The highest-ranking meme crypto is currently being traded at $0.1473.



9th ranked Toncoin (TON) rallied 4.8 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $6.04.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) also added 2.8 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.4529.



73rd ranked Akash Network topped overnight gains with a surge of 8.6 percent. 38th ranked Kaspa (KAS) added 7.2 percent, followed by 24th ranked Render (RNDR) that gained 6.9 percent.



74th ranked Worldcoin (WLD) slipped 5.8 percent overnight to trade at $5.44. 76th ranked pendle (PENDLE) and 48th ranked Sui (SUI), both lost more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours.



