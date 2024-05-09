Potthoff Becomes CEO as Margaret Keegan Focuses on Role Within Linden

RQM+, a leading global MedTech contract research organization (CRO), today announced John Potthoff, Ph.D., as its new CEO. This transition comes as former CEO, Margaret Keegan, announced she plans to move out of day-to-day operations to focus on her role as an operating partner with Linden Capital Partners. Margaret will remain on the board of RQM+.

John, co-founder and former CEO of Elligo Health Research, has been on the RQM+ board since 2021. He brings extensive MedTech industry expertise to his new role as CEO of RQM+. Prior to Elligo, he was CEO of Theorem Clinical Research, which had a significant global med device and diagnostics business unit, and was also the chief operating officer at INC Research.

"During Margaret's tenure, she completed three acquisitions and made significant progress in creating an end-to-end MedTech CRO at RQM+," John said. "I look forward to building on this remarkable foundation and continuing to drive growth and advance global healthcare through MedTech innovation."

As a board member of RQM+, Margaret will continue to assist the company in executing its core priorities. "I am extremely proud of the RQM+ team's many accomplishments," she said. "While I'll be stepping away from day-to-day operations, I look forward to continuing to support the company. I believe John is a proven leader and is very knowledgeable about the company and our industry. He is well-positioned to lead and enhance RQM+ to meet the ever-changing MedTech industry needs now and into the future."

RQM+ is a leading MedTech service provider offering consulting, clinical trial, lab, and reimbursement services, as well as technology solutions to support the entire product lifecycle. RQM+'s global team of clinical, technical, and industry experts push the boundaries of excellence. With former FDA, Medicines, and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and notified body regulators, RQM+ has deep expertise in all clinical specialties. We reduce commercialization risk by offering a full complement of CRO services to progress medical devices, digital therapeutics and diagnostics onto the market and keep them there. In addition to early- and mid-stage MedTech companies, we currently work with 19 of the top 20 medical device manufacturers and seven of the top 10 IVD companies.

