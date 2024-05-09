Kohler Co.: Kohler and Mira Showers Are Championing Independence With Inclusive Design

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Kohler Co.:

Recently we recognized World Glaucoma Week - a week dedicated to raising awareness of this debilitating eye condition and uniting for a Glaucoma-free world. While there are treatments to help prevent blindness, there are also aids and adaptations that help sufferers retain their independence.

The Select Flex has been designed with inclusive principles to support people with visual impairment, which our Senior Industrial Designer Dave Pixton talks about above.

Learn more about Kohler's commitment to designing with inclusivity and innovating for good.

