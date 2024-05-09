SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases Updated SCS-103 Certification Standard for Recycled Content

SCS Global Services now offering certification under Version 8.0 of the Standard

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / SCS Standards, a non-profit standard development organization, is pleased to announce the publication of the latest version of SCS-103, Certification Standard for Recycled Content. First introduced in 1989 in response to the burgeoning interest in recycled content claims and the introduction of innovative new recycling technologies, SCS Global Services' recycled content certification remains one of the most widely adopted and recognized certifications for recycled content claims in the world today, applied in a wide range of industries.

SCS-103 applies to products or materials containing mechanically or chemically recycled content, including pre-consumer and post-consumer recycled content of any type (e.g., plastic, metal alloy, fiber, etc.).

Changes reflected in the latest update, Version 8.0, include:

The option to operate a mass balance chain-of-custody system

A minimum threshold of 5% recycled content for a product to be eligible for certification

Inclusion of chemically recycled content

Recognition of external certification programs such as RSB Advanced Products, ISCC and the Textile Exchange Recycled Claim Standard

"SCS Standards is pleased to release this updated comprehensive version of one of its most well-known and highly utilized standards to support the growing circular economy" said Victoria Norman, Executive Director of SCS Standards.

SCS Global Services, a global leader in the field of third-party certification, working across the economy in the natural resources, built environment, food safety and agriculture, consumer products and climate sectors, has certified thousands of products for recycled content. SCS will begin auditing against Version 8.0 of the Standard effective immediately.

"This updated version of the SCS Recycled Content standard really moves the certification forward, embracing the newest technologies and methodologies and aligning with current market needs," said Nicole Munoz, Vice President, Environmental Certification Services at SCS Global Services. "The expanded certification offers manufacturers and brands the opportunity to position their products reliably and transparently."

To download a copy of the standard, please visit the SCS Standards Website: https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/recycled-content-standard

For SCS-103, v 8.0 Certification Services, please visit the SCS Global Services Website: https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/recycled-content-certification

About SCS Global Services and SCS Standards

SCS Global Services is an internationally recognized leader in third-party certification of environmental and sustainability claims. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. It is the certification arm of Scientific Certification Systems, Inc., a chartered benefit corporation. Additional information is available at? www.scsglobalservices.com.

SCS Standards is a non-profit organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit? www.SCSstandards.org.?

SCS Standards Releases Updated SCS-103 Certification Standard for Recycled Content

