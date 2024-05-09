Electronic Components Market to Reach $1.0 trillion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The electronics components market is driven by technological advancements and innovation in next-generation electronics solutions paired with the growing demand for connected devices and IoT Solutions.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electronic Components Market by Type (Active Components, Passive Components, Electromechanical Components), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Automation, Telecommunication, Aerospace, and Defense, Healthcare, Energy, and Power, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "electronic components market" was valued at $0.6 trillion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.0 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A38664

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

127 - Tables

50 - Charts

250 - Pages

Prime Determinants of Growth

The electronics components market is expected to witness notable growth owing to a surge in urbanization and the proliferation of smart city projects. Moreover, the adoption of electronics components in the healthcare sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high initial investment limits the growth of the electronics components market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.6 trillion Market Size in 2032 $1.0 trillion CAGR 6.9 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Technological Advancements and Innovation Advancements Growing Demand for Connected Devices and IoT Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Opportunities Emerging Technologies in Developing Countries Restraint Supply Chain Disruptions

The active components segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Based on type, the active components segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global electronics components market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its indispensable role in powering electronic devices and systems, including amplifying signals, regulating currents, and controlling electronic circuits. However, the passive components segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2032.

The consumer electronics segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global electronics components market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2032, owing to the widespread adoption of electronics components in the next-generation electric vehicle solution globally.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A38664

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than half of the electronics components industry revenue owing to the region's robust manufacturing ecosystem, technological advancements, and increasing demand for electronic devices across various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the leading position during the forecast period of 2024-2032 with a CAGR of 7.9%.

Leading Market Players: -

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics

TSMC

Texas Instruments

Broadcom Inc.

Bosch

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Skyworks Solutions

Analog Devices

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global electronics components market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A38664

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the electronic components market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing electronic components market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the electronic components market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global electronic components market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Electronic-components-market

Electronic Components Market Key Segments:

By Type

Active Components

Passive Components

Electromechanical Components

By Application

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Others

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Automation

Telecommunication

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

Passive Optical Component Market valued at $39.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $172 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.7%

Flexible Electronics Market valued at $26.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $57.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%

Electronic Shelf Label Market valued at $825.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.5%

Wearable Electronics Market valued at $81.40 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $459.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.96%

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electronic-components-market-to-reach-1-0-trillion-globally-by-2032-at-6-9-cagr-allied-market-research-302140067.html