Donnerstag, 09.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
NurExone Biologic: Erfahren Sie mehr über den Biotech-Gral!
09.05.2024 | 17:54
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To:The FCA

Date:9 May 2024

Name of applicant:

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

Name of scheme:

General purpose block listing scheme

Period of return:

From: 10 November 2023

To:

9 May 2024

Balance under scheme from previous return:

9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since
the date of the last return:

n/a

Number of securities issued/allotted under
scheme during period:

n/a

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period

9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each

Number and class of securities originally listed
and the date of admission

10,000,000 ordinary shares of 10c each on
10 November 2010

Total number of securities in issue at the end
of the period

31,630,303 ordinary shares of 10c each (including 2,181,662 ordinary shares held in treasury)

Name of contact:

Graham Venables

Address of contact:

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL

Telephone number of contact:

0203 649 3432

SIGNED BY Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
Company Secretary

Graham Venables

Name of applicant

If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.


