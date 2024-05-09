Third Point Investors Ltd - Results of Redemption Offer

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/02/2025

(the "Company")

09 May 2024

RESULTS OF REDEMPTION OFFER

Further to the publication of the circular on 9 April 2024 (the "Circular"), the Board today announces the results of the Redemption Offer to purchase up to 25 per cent. of the Company's Ordinary Shares in issue (the "Redemption Offer").

The Redemption Offer was taken up in full and, after taking account of roundings, the Company will purchase a total of 6,041,995 Shares.

19,019,268 Shares were validly tendered pursuant to the Redemption Offer, equal to 78.7 per cent. of the Company's 24,167,983 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share in issue.

Eligible Shareholders who validly tendered a percentage of their Shares equal to or less than their Basic Entitlement shall have all tendered Shares purchased in full under the Redemption Offer.

Eligible Shareholders who validly tendered a percentage of Shares greater than their Basic Entitlement will have an amount of Shares equal to their Basic Entitlement purchased in full plus approximately 5 per cent. of their Excess Applications, in accordance with the process described in the Circular announcing the Redemption Offer.

All Shares that are redeemed will be cancelled.

As set out in the Redemption Circular, the redemption price per Share redeemed pursuant to the 2024 Redemption Offer will be equal to the Company's published Net Asset Value per Share on 30 April 2024 (the "NAV Determination Date"), less two per cent.

Publication of the Net Asset Value per Share at the NAV Determination Date is expected on or around 31 May 2024. It is anticipated that the proceeds payable to Shareholders whose tendered Shares are held through CREST accounts are expected to be made on 21 June 2024 and that cheques for the certificated Shares purchased under the Redemption Offer will be despatched on 21 June 2024.

Total Voting Rights

It is intended that all Shares that are redeemed will be cancelled on 14 June 2024 (the "Redemption Date"). From the Redemption Date, the total number of Shares in issue will consist of the following:

18,125,988 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

12,083,993 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company following the Redemption Date will therefore be 30,209,981.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Redemption Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001