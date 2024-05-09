

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro firmed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The euro climbed to an 8-day high of 167.75 against the yen and a 2-day high of 1.0781 against the greenback, from an early low of 166.74 and a 6-day low of 1.0723, respectively



The euro touched 0.9774 against the franc, setting a 2-day high.



The euro is poised to challenge resistance around 168.5 against the yen, 1.09 against the greenback and 0.99 against the franc.



