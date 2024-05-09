OSB GROUP PLC: Result of AGM

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

9 May 2024

OSB GROUP PLC

(the 'Company')

Results of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Results of the proxy voting for the 2024 AGM held on Thursday, 9 May 2024.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a poll; resolutions 1 to 16 as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 17 to 21 as special resolutions.

The following proxy votes were cast in respect of the AGM resolutions:

Ordinary Resolutions Total votes For % Total votes Against % Total votes cast % of issued share capital Votes withheld 1 To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 317,125,159 99.99% 37,600 0.01% 317,162,759 81.29 1,278,453 2 To approve the Remuneration Report 294,633,422 94.22% 18,062,700 5.78% 312,696,122 80.15 5,745,090 3 To approve the Remuneration Policy 301,192,571 98.01% 6,100,599 1.99% 307,293,170 78.76 11,148,042 4 To declare a final dividend 318,408,966 99.99% 27,141 0.01% 318,436,107 81.62 5,105 5 To re-elect Elizabeth Noël Harwerth 318,266,149 99.95% 166,869 0.05% 318,433,018 81.62 8,194 6 To re-elect Sarah Hedger 318,242,901 99.94% 189,383 0.06% 318,432,284 81.62 8,928 7 To re-elect Rajan Kapoor 318,280,849 99.95% 152,169 0.05% 318,433,018 81.62 8,194 8 To re-elect Simon Walker 318,280,375 99.95% 152,154 0.05% 318,432,529 81.62 8,683 9 To re-elect Kal Atwal 315,101,958 99.27% 2,324,487 0.73% 317,426,445 81.36 1,014,767 10 To re-elect David Weymouth 317,625,157 99.75% 808,105 0.25% 318,433,262 81.62 7,950 11 To re-elect Andrew Golding 318,266,418 99.95% 166,844 0.05% 318,433,262 81.62 7,950 12 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor 317,383,245 99.98% 63,136 0.02% 317,446,381 81.36 994,831 13 To give authority to the Group Audit Committee to agree the Auditor's remuneration 318,371,255 99.98% 62,659 0.02% 318,433,914 81.62 7,298 14 To give authority to make political donations 317,009,014 99.55% 1,425,632 0.45% 318,434,646 81.62 6,565 15 To give authority to allot shares (general authority) 306,204,915 96.16% 12,227,810 3.84% 318,432,725 81.62 8,487 16 To give authority to allot shares (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments) 317,224,295 99.62% 1,207,044 0.38% 318,431,339 81.62 9,873 Special Resolutions 17 To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (general authority) 318,350,752 99.97% 82,843 0.03% 318,433,595 81.62 7,617 18 To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (acquisitions or specified capital investments) 317,343,161 99.66% 1,090,433 0.34% 318,433,594 81.62 7,618 19 To give authority to disapply pre-emption rights (in relation to Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments) 315,773,856 99.17% 2,651,738 0.83% 318,425,594 81.62 15,618 20 To give authority to re-purchase own shares 316,468,279 99.67% 1,038,739 0.33% 317,507,018 81.38 934,194 21 To authorise the convening of a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days' notice 307,472,000 96.56% 10,960,581 3.44% 318,432,581 81.62 8,631

NOTES:

1. 'Total Votes For' include votes recorded as at the discretion of the appointed proxy.

2. The 'vote withheld' option was provided to enable shareholders to refrain from voting on any particular resolution. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the vote 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

3. The issued share capital of the Company as at close of business on the 7th May 2024 was 390,152,961.

4. The full text of the resolutions, along with explanatory notes, is detailed in the Notice of Meeting which can be found on the Company's website https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/shareholder-services/agm-information/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Board Changes

April Talintyre retired at the conclusion of the AGM.

