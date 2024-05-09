PONTIAC, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) (the "Company"), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage ("UWM"), today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Total loan origination volume for the first quarter 2024 was $27.6 billion, of which $22.1 billion was purchase volume. The Company reported 1Q24 net income of $180.5 million, inclusive of a $15.6 million decline in the fair value of MSRs, and diluted earnings per share of $0.09.
Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWMC, said, "We continue to see positive results from our strategy and investments. Both volume and margin are strengthening and we delivered increased volume performance relative to the fourth quarter of last year. Additionally, despite being in a higher rate environment, we originated 24% more loans than we did in the first quarter of 2023. Even more impressive is the fact that our purchase volume of $22.1 billion was considerably higher than Q1 2023 despite all the industry talk of higher interest rates and lack of inventory. This is reflective of the overall health of our business and soundness in our strategy. I am confident the strong momentum we've seen in the broker channel will remain on an upward trajectory and UWM and mortgage brokers will continue to win."
First Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Originations of $27.6 billion in 1Q24, compared to $24.4 billion in 4Q23 and $22.3 billion in 1Q23
- Purchase originations of $22.1 billion in 1Q24, a UWM record for first quarter purchase volume, compared to $20.7 billion in 4Q23 and $19.2 billion in 1Q23
- Total gain margin of 108 bps in 1Q24 compared to 92 bps in 4Q23 and 92 bps in 1Q23
- Net income of $180.5 million in 1Q24 compared to net loss of $461.0 million in 4Q23 and net loss of $138.6 million in 1Q23
- Adjusted EBITDA of $101.5 million in 1Q23 compared to $99.6 million in 4Q23 and $141.0 million in 1Q23
- Total equity of $2.5 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2023, and $2.9 billion at March 31, 2023
- Unpaid principal balance of MSRs of $229.7 billion with a WAC of 4.58% at March 31, 2024, compared to $299.5 billion with a WAC of 4.43% at December 31, 2023, and $297.9 billion with a WAC of 3.66% at March 31, 2023
- Ended 1Q24 with approximately $2.9 billion of available liquidity, including $605.6 million of cash, and $2.3 billion of available borrowing capacity, which includes $1.8 billion under lines of credit secured by agency and Ginnie Mae MSRs, and $500 million under an unsecured line of credit
Production and Income Statement Highlights (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q1 2023
Loan origination volume(1)
$
27,630,535
$
24,372,436
$
22,335,014
Total gain margin(1)(2)
1.08
%
0.92
%
0.92
%
Net income (loss)
$
180,531
$
(460,956
)
$
(138,613
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
0.09
(0.29
)
(0.13
)
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(3)
N/A
(0.23
)
(0.07
)
Adjusted net income (loss)(3)
141,121
(361,002
)
(106,625
)
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
101,490
99,566
140,994
(1) Key operational metric (see discussion below).
|(2) Represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume.
(3) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below).
Balance Sheet Highlights as of Period-end (dollars in thousands)
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q1 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
$
|605,639
$
|497,468
$
|740,063
Mortgage loans at fair value
|7,338,135
|5,449,884
|4,800,259
Mortgage servicing rights
|3,191,803
|4,026,136
|3,974,870
Total assets
|12,797,334
|11,871,854
|10,947,716
Non-funding debt (1)
|2,311,850
|2,862,759
|2,623,962
Total equity
|2,457,058
|2,474,671
|2,874,542
Non-funding debt to equity (1)
|0.94
|1.16
0.91
(1) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below).
Mortgage Servicing Rights (dollars in thousands)
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q1 2023
Unpaid principal balance
$
229,706,006
$
299,456,189
$
297,906,035
Weighted average interest rate
4.58
%
4.43
%
3.66
%
Weighted average age (months)
22
21
18
First Quarter Business and Product Highlights
- Mortgage Matchup - A new and improved version of the site formally known as FindAMortgageBroker.com. Mortgage Matchup continues to be a consumer-facing website geared toward homebuyers and real estate agents, and offers educational material around the home buying and refinancing process, along with a searchable database of independent mortgage brokers
- Refi 100 - A 100-basis point pricing incentive on any note rate for conventional rate and term refinances. This pricing incentive helped independent mortgage brokers who work with UWM create refinance opportunities with their borrowers
- 1% Down Expansion - When income-qualified borrowers put 1% down, UWM pays an additional 2% toward their down payment, up to $4,000, for a total of 3% down
- No-Cost Credit Reports - UWM is now covering the cost of hard credit report pulls for its broker partners. This initiative aims to combat the impact of increasingly high credit report costs, an out-of-pocket expense for brokers
Product and Investor Mix - Unpaid Principal Balance of Originations (dollars in thousands)
Purchase:
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q1 2023
Conventional
$
12,160,107
$
12,033,818
$
12,969,966
Government
7,567,925
6,805,530
5,623,050
Jumbo and other (1)
2,393,397
1,842,108
652,780
Total Purchase
$
22,121,429
$
20,681,456
$
19,245,796
Refinance:
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q1 2023
Conventional
$
1,716,281
$
1,386,645
$
1,869,911
Government
2,657,541
1,389,884
941,775
Jumbo and other (1)
1,135,284
914,451
277,532
Total Refinance
$
5,509,106
$
3,690,980
$
3,089,218
Total Originations
$
27,630,535
$
24,372,436
$
22,335,014
(1) Comprised of non-agency jumbo products, construction loans, and non-qualified mortgage products, including home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") (which in many instances are second liens).
Second Quarter 2024 Outlook
We anticipate second quarter production to be in the $28 to $35 billion range, with gain margin from 85 to 110 basis points.
Dividend
Subsequent to March 31, 2024, for the fourteenth consecutive quarter, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the outstanding shares of Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on July 11, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 20, 2024. Additionally, the Board approved a proportional distribution to SFS Corp., which is payable on or about July 11, 2024.
Key Operational Metrics
"Loan origination volume" and "Total gain margin" are key operational metrics that the Company's management uses to evaluate the performance of the business. "Loan origination volume" is the aggregate principal of the residential mortgage loans originated by the Company during a period. "Total gain margin" represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume for the applicable periods.
Non-GAAP Metrics
The Company's net income does not reflect the income tax provision that would otherwise be reflected if 100% of the economic interest in UWM was owned by the Company. Therefore, for comparison purposes, the Company provides "Adjusted net income (loss)," which is our pre-tax income (loss) together with an adjusted income tax provision (benefit), which is calculated as the provision for income taxes plus the tax effects of net income attributable to non-controlling interest determined using a blended statutory effective tax rate. "Adjusted net income (loss)" is a non-GAAP metric. "Adjusted diluted EPS" is defined as "Adjusted net income (loss)" divided by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, assuming the exchange and conversion of all outstanding Class D common stock for Class A common stock, and is calculated and presented for periods in which the assumed exchange and conversion of Class D common stock to Class A common stock is anti-dilutive to EPS.
We also disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as earnings (loss) before interest expense on non-funding debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, the impact of non-cash deferred compensation expense, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability and the change in fair value of retained investment securities. We exclude the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in fair value of retained investment securities, and the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, as these represent non-cash, non-realized adjustments to our earnings, which is not indicative of our performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of interest expense, as these expenses are a direct operating expense driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest expense on non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
In addition, we disclose "Non-funding debt" and the "Non-funding debt to equity ratio" as a non-GAAP metric. We define "Non-funding debt" as the total of the Company's senior notes, lines of credit, borrowings against investment securities, equipment note payable, and finance leases and the "Non-funding debt-to-equity ratio" as total non-funding debt divided by the Company's total equity.
Management believes that these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information to investors. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.
The following tables set forth the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts):
Adjusted net income (loss)
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q1 2023
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
$
184,264
$
(468,408
)
$
(139,616
)
Adjusted income tax (provision) benefit
(43,143
)
107,406
32,991
Adjusted net Income (loss)
$
141,121
(361,002
)
$
(106,625
)
Adjusted diluted EPS
Q4 2023
Q1 2023
Diluted weighted average Class A common stock outstanding
93,654,269
92,920,794
Assumed pro forma conversion of Class D common stock (1)
1,502,069,787
1,502,069,787
Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1)
1,595,724,056
1,594,990,581
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
(361,002
)
$
(106,625
)
Adjusted diluted EPS
(0.23
)
(0.07
)
(1) Reflects the pro forma exchange and conversion of antidilutive Class D common stock to Class A common stock
Adjusted EBITDA
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q1 2023
Net income (loss)
$
180,531
$
(460,956
)
$
(138,613
)
Interest expense on non-funding debt
40,243
43,946
42,703
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
3,733
(7,452
)
(1,003
)
Depreciation and amortization
11,340
11,472
11,670
Stock-based compensation expense
5,876
3,961
2,482
Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(141,059
)
507,686
222,915
Deferred compensation, net
1,063
3,300
1,081
|
Change in fair value of Public and Private Warrants
(686
)
4,808
2,098
Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability
180
260
250
Change in fair value of investment securities
269
(7,459
)
(2,589
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
101,490
$
99,566
$
140,994
Non-funding debt and non-funding debt to equity
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q1 2023
Senior notes
$
1,989,250
$
1,988,267
$
1,985,319
Secured lines of credit
200,000
750,000
500,000
Borrowings against investment securities
94,064
93,814
101,345
Equipment note payable
-
-
486
Finance lease liability
28,536
30,678
36,812
Total non-funding debt
$
2,311,850
$
2,862,759
$
2,623,962
Total equity
$
2,457,058
$
2,474,671
$
2,874,542
Non-funding debt to equity
0.94
1.16
0.91
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and our earnings call include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict" and similar words indicating that these reflect our views with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release and our earnings call include statements regarding: (1) our position amongst our competitors and ability to capture market share; (2) our investment in our people, products and technology, and the benefits of our results; (3) our beliefs regarding opportunities in 2024 for our business and the broker channel; (4) our beliefs regarding operational profitability; (5) growth of the wholesale and broker channels, the impact of our strategies on such growth and the benefits to our business of such growth; (6) our growth and strategies to remain the leading mortgage lender, and the timing and drivers of that growth; (7) the benefits and liquidity of our MSR portfolio; (8) our beliefs related to the amount and timing of our dividend; (9) our expectations for future market environments, including interest rates, levels of refinance activity and the timing of such market changes; (10) our expectations related to production and margin in the second quarter of 2024; (11) the benefits of our business model, strategies and initiatives, and their impact on our results and the industry; (12) our performance in shifting market conditions and the comparison of such performance against our competitors; (13) our ability to produce results in future years at or above prior levels or expectations, and our strategies for producing such results; (14) our position and ability to capitalize on market opportunities and the impacts to our results; (15) our investments in technology and the impact to our operations, ability to scale and financial results and (16) our purchase production and product portfolio. These statements are based on management's current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to materially differ from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) UWM's dependence on macroeconomic and U.S. residential real estate market conditions, including changes in U.S. monetary policies that affect interest rates; (ii) UWM's reliance on its warehouse and MSR facilities and the risk of a decrease in the value of the collateral underlying certain of its facilities causing an unanticipated margin call; (iii) UWM's ability to sell loans in the secondary market; (iv) UWM's dependence on the government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; (v) changes in the GSEs, FHA, USDA and VA guidelines or GSE and Ginnie Mae guarantees; (vi) UWM's dependence on Independent Mortgage Advisors to originate mortgage loans; (vii) the risk that an increase in the value of the MBS UWM sells in forward markets to hedge its pipeline may result in an unanticipated margin call; (viii) UWM's inability to continue to grow, or to effectively manage the growth of its loan origination volume; (ix) UWM's ability to continue to attract and retain its broker relationships; (x) UWM's ability to implement technological innovation; (xi) the occurrence of a data breach or other failure of UWM's cybersecurity or information security systems; (xii) the occurrence of data breaches or other cybersecurity failures at our third-party sub-servicers or other third-party vendors; (xiii) UWM's ability to continue to comply with the complex state and federal laws, regulations or practices applicable to mortgage loan origination and servicing in general; and (xiv) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those under "Risk Factors" therein. We wish to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect our results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of us. We undertake no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage
Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC ("UWM"). UWM is the nation's largest home mortgage lender, despite exclusively originating mortgage loans through the wholesale channel. UWM has been the largest wholesale mortgage lender for nine consecutive years and is the largest purchase lender in the nation. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, UWM leads the market by building upon its proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM originates primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.
UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets (Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
605,639
$
497,468
Mortgage loans at fair value
7,338,135
5,449,884
Derivative assets
34,050
33,019
Investment securities at fair value, pledged
108,323
110,352
Accounts receivable, net
554,443
512,070
Mortgage servicing rights
3,191,803
4,026,136
Premises and equipment, net
145,265
146,417
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
(includes $96,358 and $97,596 with related parties)
97,801
99,125
Finance lease right-of-use asset
(includes $24,286 and $24,802 with related parties)
26,890
29,111
Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae
577,487
856,856
Other assets
117,498
111,416
Total assets
$
12,797,334
$
11,871,854
Liabilities and Equity
Warehouse lines of credit
$
6,681,917
$
4,902,090
Derivative liabilities
26,918
40,781
Secured line of credit
200,000
750,000
Borrowings against investment securities
94,064
93,814
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
477,765
469,101
Accrued distributions and dividends payable
159,702
159,572
Senior notes
1,989,250
1,988,267
Operating lease liability
(includes $103,194 and $104,495 with related parties)
104,637
106,024
Finance lease liability
(includes $25,851 and $26,260 with related parties)
28,536
30,678
Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae
577,487
856,856
Total liabilities
10,340,276
9,397,183
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023
-
-
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized, 94,945,635 and 93,654,269 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
9
10
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023
-
-
Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023
-
-
Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
150
150
Additional paid-in capital
2,085
1,702
Retained earnings
111,980
110,690
Non-controlling interest
2,342,834
2,362,119
Total equity
2,457,058
2,474,671
Total liabilities and equity
$
12,797,334
$
11,871,854
UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
March 31,
2023
Revenue
Loan production income
$
298,954
$
225,436
$
205,424
Loan servicing income
184,702
206,498
218,557
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
(15,563
)
(634,418
)
(337,287
)
Interest income
101,863
87,901
74,580
Total revenue, net
569,956
(114,583
)
161,274
Expenses
Salaries, commissions and benefits
154,241
142,515
121,003
Direct loan production costs
31,436
27,977
16,483
Marketing, travel, and entertainment
19,111
25,600
17,210
Depreciation and amortization
11,340
11,472
11,670
General and administrative
40,809
38,209
34,619
Servicing costs
30,324
29,632
36,862
Interest expense
98,668
80,811
63,284
Other income
(237
)
(2,391
)
(241
)
Total expenses
385,692
353,825
300,890
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
184,264
(468,408
)
(139,616
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
3,733
(7,452
)
(1,003
)
Net income (loss)
180,531
(460,956
)
(138,613
)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
171,801
(433,878
)
(126,672
)
Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC
$
8,730
$
(27,078
)
$
(11,941
)
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock:
Basic
$
0.09
$
(0.29
)
$
(0.13
)
Diluted
$
0.09
$
(0.29
)
$
(0.13
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
94,365,991
93,654,269
92,920,794
|Diluted
1,598,647,205
93,654,269
92,920,794
Addendum to Exhibit 99.1
This addendum includes the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets as of March 31, 2024, and the preceding four quarters and Statements of Operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and the preceding four quarters for purposes of providing historical quarterly trending information to investors.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Assets
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
605,639
$
497,468
$
729,616
$
634,576
$
740,063
Mortgage loans at fair value
7,338,135
5,449,884
5,560,039
6,269,924
4,800,259
Derivative assets
34,050
33,019
92,791
61,407
61,136
Investment securities at fair value, pledged
108,323
110,352
104,526
111,625
114,275
Accounts receivable, net
554,443
512,070
385,922
347,865
433,747
Mortgage servicing rights
3,191,803
4,026,136
4,352,219
4,224,207
3,974,870
Premises and equipment, net
145,265
146,417
146,509
149,515
152,428
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
97,801
99,125
100,427
101,686
102,923
Finance lease right-of-use asset
26,890
29,111
31,803
34,947
38,320
Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae
577,487
856,856
617,490
409,078
440,775
Other assets
117,498
111,416
82,795
81,089
88,920
Total assets
$
12,797,334
$
11,871,854
$
12,204,137
$
12,425,919
$
10,947,716
Liabilities and Equity
Warehouse lines of credit
$
6,681,917
$
4,902,090
$
5,066,900
$
5,732,791
$
4,259,834
Derivative liabilities
26,918
40,781
38,882
21,734
62,742
Secured line of credit
200,000
750,000
500,000
500,000
500,000
Borrowings against investment securities
94,064
93,814
97,328
100,901
101,345
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
477,765
469,101
503,890
423,407
416,818
Accrued distributions and dividends payable
159,702
159,572
159,572
159,518
159,517
Senior notes
1,989,250
1,988,267
1,987,284
1,986,301
1,985,319
Operating lease liability
104,637
106,024
107,389
108,711
110,012
Finance lease liability
28,536
30,678
33,291
36,356
36,812
Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae
577,487
856,856
617,490
409,078
440,775
Total liabilities
10,340,276
9,397,183
9,112,026
9,478,797
8,073,174
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented
-
-
-
-
-
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding - 94,945,635 as of March 31, 2024, 93,654,269 as of December 31, 2023, 93,654,269 as of September 30, 2023, 93,114,878 as of June 30, 2023 and 93,101,971 as of March 31, 2023
9
10
10
9
9
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented
-
-
-
-
-
Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented
-
-
-
-
-
Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented
150
150
150
150
150
Additional paid-in capital
2,085
1,702
1,484
1,267
1,036
Retained earnings
111,980
110,690
130,233
120,379
122,136
Non-controlling interest
2,342,834
2,362,119
2,960,234
2,825,317
2,751,211
Total equity
2,457,058
2,474,671
3,092,111
2,947,122
2,874,542
Total liabilities and equity
$
12,797,334
$
11,871,854
$
12,204,137
$
12,425,919
$
10,947,716
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
Revenue
Loan production income
$
298,954
$
225,436
$
288,930
$
280,757
$
205,424
Loan servicing income
184,702
206,498
200,428
193,220
218,557
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
(15,563
)
(634,418
)
92,909
24,648
(337,287
)
Interest income
101,863
87,901
94,849
88,895
74,580
Total revenue, net
569,956
(114,583
)
677,116
587,520
161,274
Expenses
Salaries, commissions and benefits
154,241
142,515
135,333
131,380
121,003
Direct loan production costs
31,436
27,977
36,184
23,618
16,483
Marketing, travel, and entertainment
19,111
25,600
20,117
21,588
17,210
Depreciation and amortization
11,340
11,472
11,563
11,441
11,670
General and administrative
40,809
38,209
44,904
52,691
34,619
Servicing costs
30,324
29,632
33,640
31,658
36,862
Interest expense
98,668
80,811
93,724
82,437
63,284
Other expense (income)
(237
)
(2,391
)
(76
)
2,703
(241
)
Total expenses
385,692
353,825
375,389
357,516
300,890
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
184,264
(468,408
)
301,727
230,004
(139,616
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
3,733
(7,452
)
734
1,210
(1,003
)
Net income (loss)
180,531
(460,956
)
300,993
228,794
(138,613
)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
171,801
(433,878
)
282,762
221,236
(126,672
)
Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC
$
8,730
$
(27,078
)
$
18,231
$
7,558
$
(11,941
)
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock:
Basic
$
0.09
$
(0.29
)
$
0.20
$
0.08
$
(0.13
)
Diluted
$
0.09
$
(0.29
)
$
0.15
$
0.08
$
(0.13
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
94,365,991
93,654,269
93,290,736
93,107,133
92,920,794
Diluted
1,598,647,205
93,654,269
1,596,624,780
93,107,133
92,920,794
