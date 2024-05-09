C O R R E C T I O N -- The Campaign for Wool

In the news release, THE CAMPAIGN FOR WOOL CELEBRATES RETAINING HM KING CHARLES III AS PATRON OF THE CAMPAIGN, issued May 9, 2024 by The Campaign for Wool over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that only the photo of the sheep should accompany this release. The complete, corrected release follows:

THE CAMPAIGN FOR WOOL CELEBRATES RETAINING HM KING CHARLES III AS PATRON OF THE CAMPAIGN

LONDON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Campaign for Wool is honoured to announce HM The King remains as The Patron, supporting the Campaign and its educational activities and events to remind the world of wool's support for the planet and its natural, renewable and biodegradable properties.

The Campaign for Wool was HM King Charles's personal initiative when he was The Prince of Wales in 2008 and was officially launched in 2010 in a bid to assist wool growers from throughout the Commonwealth to challenge the rise of toxic synthetic fibres in the worlds of fashion, interiors and the built environment. As Patron, over the past decade of the Campaign, the then Prince of Wales has visited numerous regions of the UK, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa to engage with wool growers on how best to explain the distinct environmental excellence and ecological benefits of wool in all its end uses.

The Campaign fits perfectly with HM The King's recently announced personal focus of Climate, Community, Commonwealth and Culture. Wool is more important today, moreover as climate change and plastic over consumption hits the headlines on a weekly basis, requesting all of us to be more considerate in our choices. The Patron has passionately endorsed the natural benefits and use of wool, issues he raised on the introduction of mainstream plastic use in his student days over 50 years ago. Choosing wool will help to safeguard the planet for future generations.

The Campaign is supported by companies across the globe, including farmers, the wool processing pipeline, designers, brands and retailers. 2024 will see the Campaign launch some exciting initiatives and collaborations for Wool Month which takes place throughout October.

