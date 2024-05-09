

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, a fatal disease named chronic wasting disease or CWD was confirmed in deer in Madera County and Inyo County, marking the first time the disease has been found in the state.



The officials confirmed the news after testing samples from a deer that was found dead near Yosemite Lakes in Madera County and another one that was killed in an accident near Bishop in Inyo County.



'The disparate locations of these two detections indicate that CWD has probably been present in California for some time, since the incubation period can be months to years,' the wildlife officials stated.



CWD, also known as 'zombie deer disease,' is a contagious disease that affects the nervous system of deer, elk, reindeer and moose, causing extensive damage and eventually death. It can take as many as two years to fully develop after the animal has been exposed.



The disease, discovered in 1967, has been detected in 34 states in the U.S., five Canadian provinces and certain areas of Scandinavia.



Scientists believe that the disease is most likely transmitted from soils that are contaminated with fecal matter of affected animals.



'CWD-infected animals can excrete infectious prions before clinical signs appear and these prions can persist in the environment for years, making it very difficult to prevent or control the spread once it has been introduced,' said, Dr. Brandon Munk with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.



The major symptoms of CWD are weight loss, clumsy movements, drooling, excessive thirst, urination and behavioral changes.



The officials noted that no effective medication to treat CWD has been discovered so far. However, they have urged people to report any signs of illness in the particular animals.



Previously, the disease had been detected in New York and Quebec, where thousands of the infected animals were culled to eliminate the disease.



