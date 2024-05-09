

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Thursday as data showing a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. jobless claims in the week ended May 4th fueled hopes the Federal Reserve will soon start reducing interest rates.



A stalemate in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas following Israel's continued aggression supported the yellow metal.



The dollar's marked decline supported the bullion's upmove. The dollar index dropped to 105.25, down nearly 0.3% from Wednesday's close.



Gold futures for May ended higher by $18.50 or about 0.8% at $2,332.10 an ounce.



Silver futures for May settled higher by $0.771 or $2.82% at $28.132 an ounce, while copper futures climbed to $4.5910, up $0.0455 or about 1%.



Data from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims climbed to 231,000 in the week ended May 4th, an increase of 22,000 from the previous week's revised level of 209,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 210,000 from the 208,000 originally reported for the previous week.



With the much bigger than expected increase, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 234,000 in week ended August 26th.



The data may have added to recently renewed optimism that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in the coming months.



While the Fed is still widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged in June, the chances rates will be lower by September have reached 87.4%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.



