

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.635 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.



Last month, the Treasury sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.671 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes and $42 billion worth of ten-year notes also attracted average demand.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken