

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study has revealed that colorectal cancer is becoming increasingly common among young people in the United States, with the most significant rise in cancer rates being observed among adolescents.



Lead researcher Islam Mohamed, an internal medicine resident physician at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, emphasized that this type of cancer is no longer limited to the elderly population and that it is essential for the public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer to ensure early detection and treatment.



Using data from the Centers for Disease Control Wonder Database, Mohamed and his team analyzed trends in colorectal cancer rates among individuals aged 10 to 44 from 1999 to 2020. The researchers found that the rate of colorectal cancer cases rose by 500% in kids ages 10 to 14 during that period.



Mohamed has highlighted the importance of understanding familial risk factors, suggesting that individuals with a family history of colorectal cancer should undergo screenings a decade before their relative's diagnosis.



Dr. Christopher Lieu, co-director of gastrointestinal medical oncology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, has emphasized the need to recognize warning signs of colorectal cancer across all age groups. The study authors cautioned that environmental factors such as dietary habits, exposure to chemicals, and lifestyle choices may play a critical role in the increase of colorectal cancer cases among teenagers and young adults.



Common indicators of early-onset colorectal cancer include changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, and signs of iron deficiency anemia.



Mohamed is scheduled to present the study data titled 'Evolving trends in colorectal cancer incidence among young patients under 45: A 22-year analysis of the Centers for Disease Control Wonder Database,' abstract Mo1149, on Monday, May 20, at 12:30 p.m. EDT. It is crucial to raise awareness about the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer among young people and to promote healthy lifestyle choices to prevent the disease's development.



