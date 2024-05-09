

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $175.42 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $97.11 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $255.49 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $986.97 million from $915.69 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $175.42 Mln. vs. $97.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $986.97 Mln vs. $915.69 Mln last year.



