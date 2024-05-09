

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $17.33 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $84.11 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.23 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.4% to $0.82 billion from $1.13 billion last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $17.33 Mln. vs. $84.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $2.02 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $0.82 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.



