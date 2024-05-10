A-1 Broadcast: Pet Living Expert Kristen Levine Shares Tips to Keep Pets Happier on TipsOnTV

Tips, Tricks and New Products for Furry Family Members

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / As the author of PAMPERED PETS ON BUDGET, Kristen Levine has been striving to make the world a better place for pets for more than 25 years. The renowned Pet Living Expert is known for sharing her innovative ways to take care of those furry family members. Just in time for National Pet Month, Levine offers some timely information to help people and their pets improve their relationship. Learn about the issues and trends affecting pets and their pet parents.



Kristen Levine

Pet living expert on ways to make our pet happier.

CHALLENGES FOR TAKING CARE OF PETS

Everyone wants the best care for their pets, but it can be expensive. That is why CareCredit is recommended. It allows pet owners to pay for the care their pet needs in a way that works for themselves and their families. The CareCredit health and wellness credit card gives peace of mind, as it allows pet parents to be prepared for expected costs like annual veterinary check-ups and unexpected occurrences like an injury or illness. With convenient, flexible and reliable payment options, it is designed to help pet parents prioritize health without worrying about upfront costs. For more information, visit www.carecredit.com.

ACTIVE AND ENGAGED

Try Brightkins' boredom-busting enrichment toys and treat puzzles which turn mealtime into fun for the whole family! The DJ Doggo Puzzle Feeder is a 2-in-1 treat puzzle and slow feeder to keep pets mentally stimulated and entertained as they spin, scratch, and snack on treats. The new Tough & Tumble line of durable treat dispensers is perfect for tougher chewers or for adding extra mental enrichment at mealtime. Get these for $30 or less. For more information, visit www.brightkins.com.

KEEPING THE HOUSE CLEAN

The Shark MessMaster Portable Wet/Dry Vacuum is the only portable wet and dry vacuum that handles pets' toughest messes without losing suction. From rogue pet food to those untouchable accidents, it can tackle any sort of pet pandemonium. When done vacuuming, the MessMaster rinses itself in seconds, cleaning the dust bin with just a cup of water. Also, line the dust bin with any plastic bag for easy disposal, no need to touch the mess! Available for under $130. For more information, visit www.sharkclean.com.

KEEP OUR PETS CALM

As summer nears, pets face increased stress from loud noises like thunderstorms and fireworks. Even routine changes and family travel can cause pet anxiety. Try bSerene, the most comprehensive line of calming solutions to help calm cats and dogs dealing with stress. The range of science-backed solutions includes the Calming Pheromone Diffuser Kits for continuous relief and convenient portable options like the Valerian Root topical Calming Spot-On. For more information, visit scientiapet.com.

