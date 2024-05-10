Iris Indie International Acquires International Rights to Award-Winning 'Ganymede' in Time for the Cannes Film Festival

Marché du Film Screening Set for Wednesday, May 15 | Palais C | 12 Noon

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Iris Indie International is proud to announce its acquisition of international sales rights to the acclaimed film "Ganymede," marking its expansion into global distribution. This development builds on the company's five-year legacy of innovative film production. The award-winning feature will be showcased at a market screening during the Cannes Film Festival, scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, at Palais C, Noon.

'Ganymede' to Screen at Cannes 2024

Iris Indie International is licensing the award-winning LGBTQ+ film 'Ganymede' from Palais Booth 19.05 at the Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Colby Holt and Sam Probst, "Ganymede" is a compelling Southern gothic thriller that delves into the life of Lee Fletcher IV, a high school star athlete in the rural South wrestling his family dynamics, identity and emerging sexuality. As Lee navigates a burgeoning relationship with his openly gay classmate Kyle, he is haunted by a sinister supernatural entity that both terrorizes and mirrors his internal struggle.

The film, celebrated for its bold storytelling and exploration of complex themes such as LGBTQ+ identity and acceptance, won the Audience Award at The Reeling Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival with additional international festival screenings on tap including the Chattanooga Film Festival in June.

Producer Stephen Stanley expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with Iris Indie International. "Their passion for distributing films that provoke thought and encourage dialogue is exactly what 'Ganymede' needs to connect with a global audience."

In addition, the producers of "Ganymede" are concluding a deal for North American distribution rights to be announced in the near future. This anticipated announcement will further solidify the film's standing and reach within the domestic market.

Iris Indie International is also bringing five other award-winning films and two documentaries to Cannes this year, demonstrating its commitment to diverse and meaningful cinema.

For further information, sales inquiries or media requests, please contact:

Milena Rimassa

President, Distribution

Iris Indie International

Email: mrimassa@irisindie.com

Phone: 310.997.7187

Milena will be available at Palais Booth 19.05 throughout the Marché du Film from May 12-24.

About Iris Indie International

Since its inception, Iris Indie International has been dedicated to producing innovative and compelling content. Now venturing into global distribution, the company will bring transformative and thought-provoking stories to audiences worldwide.

Contact Information:

Milena Rimassa

President

milena.rimassa@gmail.com

310 997 7187

SOURCE: Iris Indie International

View the original press release on newswire.com.