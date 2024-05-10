Anzeige
10.05.2024 | 06:31
TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 10. Mai

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 10. Mai 

=== 
  07:00 JP/Mazda Motor Corp, Jahresergebnis 
  08:00 ES/International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Ergebnis 1Q 
  08:00 IE/CRH plc, Ergebnis 1Q 
  08:00 JP/Honda Motor Co Ltd, Jahresergebnis 
*** 08:00 GB/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 1Q 
     PROGNOSE:   +0,4% gg Vq 
     4. Quartal:  -0,3% gg Vq 
*** 08:00 GB/BIP Monat März 
     PROGNOSE:   0,0% gg Vm/+0,3% gg Vj 
     zuvor:    +0,1% gg Vm/-0,2% gg Vj 
     Drei-Monats-Rate 
     PROGNOSE:   k.A. 
     zuvor:    +0,2% gg Vq/-0,1% gg Vj 
*** 08:00 GB/Handelsbilanz März 
     PROGNOSE:   -14,5 Mrd GBP 
     zuvor:    -14,2 Mrd GBP 
*** 08:00 GB/Industrieproduktion März 
     PROGNOSE:   -0,3% gg Vm/+0,8% gg Vj 
     zuvor:    +1,1% gg Vm/+1,4% gg Vj 
  11:00 DE/Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA, ausführliches Ergebnis 3Q 
*** 13:30 EU/EZB, Veröffentlichung des Protokolls der EZB-Ratssitzung vom 
     10./11. April 
*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (1. Umfrage) Mai 
     PROGNOSE: 76,0 
     zuvor:  77,2 
    - DK,RU/Börsenfeiertag Dänemark, Russland 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mow/apo/mgo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2024 23:59 ET (03:59 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2024 Dow Jones News
