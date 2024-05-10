DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 10. Mai

=== 07:00 JP/Mazda Motor Corp, Jahresergebnis 08:00 ES/International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Ergebnis 1Q 08:00 IE/CRH plc, Ergebnis 1Q 08:00 JP/Honda Motor Co Ltd, Jahresergebnis *** 08:00 GB/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 1Q PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vq 4. Quartal: -0,3% gg Vq *** 08:00 GB/BIP Monat März PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm/+0,3% gg Vj zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm/-0,2% gg Vj Drei-Monats-Rate PROGNOSE: k.A. zuvor: +0,2% gg Vq/-0,1% gg Vj *** 08:00 GB/Handelsbilanz März PROGNOSE: -14,5 Mrd GBP zuvor: -14,2 Mrd GBP *** 08:00 GB/Industrieproduktion März PROGNOSE: -0,3% gg Vm/+0,8% gg Vj zuvor: +1,1% gg Vm/+1,4% gg Vj 11:00 DE/Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA, ausführliches Ergebnis 3Q *** 13:30 EU/EZB, Veröffentlichung des Protokolls der EZB-Ratssitzung vom 10./11. April *** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (1. Umfrage) Mai PROGNOSE: 76,0 zuvor: 77,2 - DK,RU/Börsenfeiertag Dänemark, Russland ===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

