10.05.2024 | 08:06
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 10 May 2024 its issued capital comprised 76,912,423 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, including 23,448,882 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 76,912,423 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

10 May 2024



