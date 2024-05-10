Anzeige
Cairn Homes News
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Cairn Homes Plc: 2024 AGM Trading Update

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: 2024 AGM Trading Update 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: 2024 AGM Trading Update 
10-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
2024 AGM Trading Update 
 
Dublin / London, 10 May 2024: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) 
is holding our Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today at 12.00pm at The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2 and 
in advance provides the following update on current trading for FY24. 
 
Current Trading 
   -- The demand backdrop for our well located, energy efficient new homes remains exceptionally high across 
  all tenure types. In our core first time buyer market, State supports for our customers, a more favourable mortgage 
  market and the limited supply of competitively priced starter homes are driving the positive momentum in our 
  business. 
   -- The Company continues to grow our longer-term sales pipeline reflecting the increase in active large 
  apartment projects. Our current total closed and forward orderbook now stands at over 2,750 new homes and a net 
  sales value in excess of EUR1.05 billion (29 February 2024: 2,473 closed and forward sales with a net sales value of 
  EUR946 million). Over 1,000 of these units will be delivered in 2025 and beyond. 
   -- Our first three forward fund transactions will deliver nearly 1,300 much needed Social & Affordable new 
  homes, with the first transaction at Parkside (368 new homes) expected to close in the short-term and the other two 
  transactions expected to complete in H2 2024. 
   -- Agreed commercial terms with a leading university for the forward funded delivery of c. 500 student beds 
  in a scaled development adjacent to their campus. The student accommodation market is significantly undersupplied 
  and the Government has recently launched a new initiative with long-term funding to increase the supply of 
  affordable student housing. 
   -- Received seven new grants of planning permission for c.1,500 new homes through both the Large-scale 
  Residential Development (LRD) and Strategic Development Zones (SDZ) planning processes, further underpinning our 
  medium-term delivery. 
   -- Increased our existing EUR277.5 million sustainability-linked facility by EUR50.0 million (to EUR327.5 
  million). Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI), the State supported lender, will be joining our syndicate of 
  lenders. These funds will be used to support the ongoing growth of our established scaled operating platform as we 
  continue to expand and invest in our business and replace maturing debt facilities. 
 
Reaffirming FY24 Guidance 
   -- The Company reaffirms our FY24 guidance: 
   -- c. 2,200 units[1]; 
   -- Operating profit of c. EUR145 million; and 
   -- ROE of 15%. 
   -- The Company remains committed to distributing surplus cash to shareholders and our significant cash 
  generation in 2024 and beyond will continue to fund consistent shareholder returns. The remaining c.EUR13 million in 
  the FY23 share buyback programme is expected to complete shortly, at which point the Company will issue a further 
  capital allocation update. 
 
Cairn will release a H1 2024 trading update in early July 2024 in advance of 2024 interim results on 4 September 2024. 
 
Commenting on the trading update, Michael Stanley, CEO, said: 
"We are pleased that our housing output will grow by nearly 30% this year and our forward order book of in excess of EUR1 
billion is a testament to the exceptional demand for our homes. What is equally pleasing is that the broader industry 
is ramping up completions and Government initiatives are working." 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer 
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer 
Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations 
Ailbhe Molloy, Investor Relations Manager 
 
Drury Communications         +353 1 260 5000 
Billy Murphy 
Claire Fox 
Morwenna Rice 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable 
new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We 
strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is 
expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 
16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area 
("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] This comprises both closed sales units and equivalent units. Equivalent units relate to forward fund transactions 
and are calculated on a percentage completion basis based on the constructed value of work completed divided by total 
estimated cost. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  320633 
EQS News ID:  1899895 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1899895&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
