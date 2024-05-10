Iterable, the AI-powered customer engagement platform, today announced that it has joined the MACH Alliance, a not-for-profit industry body dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. By joining the MACH Alliance, Iterable has also achieved MACH certification, affirming its commitment to providing a Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless (MACH) architecture. This certification recognizes technology providers that assist and enable brands to future-proof their technology stacks, and deliver exceptional digital experiences, through the adoption of composable and MACH solutions.

"Iterable has been a Cloud-native, API-first, Microservices-based architecture from day one," said Thomas Kim, Chief Architect at Iterable. "Our alignment with MACH principles and ideals reflects our belief that marketers are best served through orchestration that works with the entire ecosystem. Best-in-class interoperability has been one of Iterable's superpowers from the beginning. This certification validates our dedication to providing our customers with a flexible, composable, and scalable platform that empowers them to create individualized, cross-channel experiences at scale."

To achieve MACH certification, Iterable met stringent criteria, including having a 100% MACH-compliant product portfolio, multiple microservices with distinct domains, and a proven track record of successful implementations with enterprise customers and other MACH Alliance members.

Iterable's platform aligns closely with the core MACH principles, offering an AI-powered, open and flexible architecture that is easy to use and built for data. By leveraging Iterable's technology, enterprise brands can break free from the constraints of legacy systems and adapt quickly to changing customer needs and market trends.

"We are excited to welcome Iterable to the MACH Alliance," said Holly Hall, Managing Director at MACH Alliance. "Their commitment to delivering a truly MACH-compliant platform makes them a valuable addition to our community of forward-thinking technology providers."

As a MACH-certified vendor, Iterable is poised to help enterprises embrace a modular, best-of-breed approach to building their marketing technology stack, enabling them to drive innovation, reduce costs, and stay ahead of the competition.

About Iterable

Iterable is the AI-powered customer communication platform that helps organizations like Redfin, Wolt, Priceline, Secret Escapes, and Box to activate customers with joyful interactions at scale. With Iterable, organizations drive high growth with individualized, harmonized and dynamic communications that engage customers throughout the entire lifecycle at the right time.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read about MACH certification and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.

