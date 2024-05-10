HANZA AB: HANZA's CEO and principal owner buys shares

KISTA, Sweden, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA's CEO Erik Stenfors has purchased 10,000 shares in HANZA for an amount of SEK 570,420. HANZA's principal owner and board member Gerald Engström has, through his company Färna Invest, purchased 42,000 shares for an amount of SEK 2,215,920.

The shares were traded on May 8, 2024.

After the share purchases, Erik Stenfors' holding amounts to 622,000 shares and Färna Invest's holding amounts to 9,319,694 shares.

For further information please contact:

Erik Stenfors, CEO

+46 709 50 80 70

e-mail: erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO

+46 707 94 98 78

lars.akerblom@hanza.com

