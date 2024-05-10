DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXU LN) Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 09-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 223.683 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 273911 CODE: LUXU LN ISIN: LU1681048713 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU LN Sequence No.: 320734 EQS News ID: 1900183 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

