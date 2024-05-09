SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

On April 10, 2024, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) and Alpine announced that the companies had entered into a definitive agreement under which Vertex will acquire Alpine for $65 per share in cash. The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Vertex and Alpine Boards of Directors and is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position and Runway: As of March 31, 2024, Alpine's cash and investments totaled $362.4 million compared to $368.2 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company anticipates its current cash and investments are sufficient to fund planned operations into 2026.

Collaboration Revenue: For the three months ended March 31, 2024, collaboration revenue was $7.0 million compared to $9.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in collaboration revenue relates primarily to a $1.8 million decrease in Amgen revenue, due to work progressing simultaneously during the 2023 period on our second Research Program, which was completed in 2023, as well as on our first Research Program, which as of March 31, 2024, was also nearing completion. AbbVie revenue decreased by $0.2 million primarily due to lower contributed employee hours. All services related to our Adaptimmune collaboration were completed by June 2023.

Research and Development Expense: For the three months ended March 31, 2024, research and development expense, inclusive of non-cash expenses, was $22.5 million compared to $19.6 million for the same period in 2023. The increase of $2.9 million was driven by an $4.8 million increase in povetacicept costs, primarily related to higher clinical trial, process development and manufacturing costs as we continue our RUBY studies, and a $1.6 million increase in personnel costs. This increase was partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in acazicolcept costs, which was primarily due to decreased manufacturing costs during the 2024 period, and a $1.4 million decrease in davoceticept costs, which was due to study closeout following the voluntary termination of enrollment in our NEON-1 and NEON-2 clinical studies in October 2022.

General and Administrative Expense: For the three months ended March 31, 2024, general and administrative expense, inclusive of non-cash expenses, was $7.3 million compared to $5.4 million for the same period in 2023. The increase of $1.9 million was primarily attributable to increases in personnel costs and professional services.

Net Loss: Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $17.9 million compared to $13.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,015 $ 43,921 Short-term investments 272,646 283,491 Total current assets 308,251 330,034 Long-term investments 56,453 40,556 Total assets 373,646 379,852 Total current liabilities 32,238 41,980 Total stockholders' equity 332,703 327,941 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 373,646 379,852

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Data (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Collaboration revenue $ 7,032 $ 9,387 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,457 19,581 General and administrative 7,271 5,398 Total operating expenses 29,728 24,979 Loss from operations (22,696 ) (15,592 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 4,781 2,418 Interest expense - (70 ) Other, net (3 ) (22 ) Net loss $ (17,918 ) $ (13,266 ) Comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (551 ) 745 Unrealized loss on foreign currency translation (109 ) (31 ) Comprehensive loss $ (18,578 ) $ (12,552 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 64,033,018 47,568,149 Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.28 )

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients' lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on X and LinkedIn.

